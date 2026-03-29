Goal has always been to put my name in the history, and I just did it, Sabalenka

World No 1 claims her second consecutive Miami Open title on Sunday, defeating Coco Gauff
Dubai: Aryna Sabalenka claimed her second consecutive Miami Open title on Sunday, defeating Coco Gauff 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to complete the coveted “Sunshine Double” by winning both Indian Wells and Miami.
The Belarusian world No 1, fresh from her first triumph at Indian Wells, became just the fifth woman — and the first since Iga Swiatek in 2022 — to sweep the two prestigious early-season WTA 1000 hardcourt events.
“It means a lot,” Sabalenka said, reflecting on joining an elite group that includes Swiatek, Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters, and Victoria Azarenka. “My goal has always been to put my name in history, and I just did it.”
Sabalenka has underlined her dominance this season, with her only loss coming in the Australian Open final against Elena Rybakina — whom she later defeated en route to both the Indian Wells title and the Miami semi-finals.
She also handed Gauff her first-ever defeat in a hardcourt final. The American had previously won all nine of her finals on the surface, including a victory over Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open. Gauff had also beaten her on clay at Roland Garros last year.
Sabalenka started strong, breaking Gauff early and powering through the opening set without facing a break point. Gauff responded in a tightly contested second set, improving her returns and securing her first break to level the match.
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“I knew she would fight for every point,” Sabalenka said. “I just focused on staying positive going into the third set. I’m really happy with how I handled my emotions and stayed focused from start to finish.”
In the decider, Sabalenka regained control, breaking early and sealing the win when Gauff sent a backhand long on match point.
“What a month,” Sabalenka said, noting not only her on-court success but also personal milestones, including getting engaged and welcoming a new puppy.
Despite the loss, Gauff remained optimistic after a challenging March that included a withdrawal from Indian Wells due to a nerve issue in her arm. After nearly skipping Miami, she was encouraged by her run to the final.
“I feel like I’m nowhere near my peak tennis,” Gauff said. “That actually gives me some comfort, knowing I can still get great results while improving.”
With inputs from AFP