GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

'I am not going to let this crush me': Coco Gauff after fourth-round loss to Naomi Osaka at US Open

American tennis star says she's focused on future improvements

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Gauff suffered a straight-set loss to four-time Osaka.
Gauff suffered a straight-set loss to four-time Osaka.

New York: After a disappointing loss to Naomi Osaka in the US Open fourth round, the 2023 champion Coco Gauff admitted to feeling empty and overwhelmed during her match against the Japanese player, but remains focused on future improvements.

In front of a packed and partisan Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, Gauff suffered a straight-set loss, 6-3, 6-2, to four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka.

At just 21, Gauff has made 25 Grand Slam main draw appearances and won two major titles.

“I feel like I put so much pressure on myself at my age of 21, and I realise how much the girls on tour are being successful at 25, 26, at those ages. For me, it just gets me excited to realise if I have four more years of just working as hard as I am right now and actually doing the right things, where my game could be," Gauff said in a post-match presser.

During her second-round match with Donna Vekic, the weight of all her effort finally overwhelmed her. She was in tears during the match, but survived the tussle and then cruised in the third round against Magdalena Frech.

Gauff admitted that she felt a little hollow during her match with Osaka. “It’s disappointing. For sure it was not the level that I wanted to bring, but it is a step in the right direction, I feel. I maybe was a little bit empty—she forced me to earn every point out there today," Gauff said.

Looking to the future

"I promise you that I don’t feel that way right now, but I am not going to let this crush me. I look forward to the future and making more improvements. Hopefully, next year I can grow a lot as a player and as a person.

"I know the improvements that I need to make, and I feel like I’m making the right decision by making them,” Gauff said. “I wish I had more time between this tournament and Cincinnati, but that’s the cards that I was given," she added.

The American sensation further said that she plans to treat the rest of the season like a training camp for the 2026 Australian Open and improve her serve.

“Whatever happens for the rest of the year, I just want it to be an improvement. I don’t care about results. I think where my serve started from the start of the tournament to today was a big improvement. I feel like now I just have to get everything to work together," Gauff said.

Related Topics:
Tennis

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, in New York.

Osaka, Swiatek roll into US Open quarterfinals

2m read
Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a shot to Canada’s Denis Shapovalov during their men's singles third round match on day seven of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 30, 2025.

Sinner tested at US Open as Gauff cruises into last 16

3m read
Coco Gauff.

US Open: Coco Gauff battles tears, faults, beats Vekic

2m read
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates a victory against Clara Tauson of Denmark during their semifinal singles women's match on Day Eleven of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open at IGA Stadium on August 6, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Osaka books Montreal title clash with teen Mboko

3m read