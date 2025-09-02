Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek roll into the quarterfinals at the US Open

Alex de Minaur of Australia and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy advanced to the quarters by winning in straight sets. De Minaur is set to play Auger-Aliassime next. Top-seeded Jannik Sinner routed Alexander Bublik, the only player other than Carlos Alcaraz to beat him this season, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. The defending champion will face Musetti, the No. 10 seed, on Wednesday. Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of women's doubles by beating the 12th-seeded duo of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai. Afterward, Venus said it was time for her sister, Serena, to show up.