Ostapenko apologises for 'no education' Townsend jibe

New York: Jelena Ostapenko issued an apology on Saturday for her US Open tirade at Taylor Townsend that triggered accusations of racism.
The Latvian player sparked uproar on Wednesday after her angry on-court rant following her defeat to African American player Townsend in the second round.
Ostapenko accused Townsend of having "no education" and "no class", remarks that prompted a social media backlash accusing her of racism.
Ostapenko, who had already issued a separate statement denying racism, said Saturday she could see how her "no education" comment had caused offence.
"I wanted to apologize for some of the things I said during my second round singles match," Ostapenko wrote on Instagram.
"English is not my native language, so when I said education, I was speaking about what I believe was tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the court.
"I appreciate the support as I continue to learn and grow as a person and a tennis player."
Townsend said after the controversy she did not believe Ostapenko's comments were racist in intent.
"I didn't take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being not educated and all of the things when it's the furthest thing from the truth," Townsend said.
"I don't really take that personally, because I know that it's so far from the truth and so far from anything."
