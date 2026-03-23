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Alex Eala’s campaign at Miami Open ends

Filipino tennis star loses to Karolina Muchova in straight sets in quarter-finals

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Alex Eala
Alex Eala
AFP

Dubai: Alex Eala’s campaign at the Miami Open ended on a sad note as she was overhauled by Karolina Muchova in a completely one-sided match.

The Czech, ranked No. 14, overpowered the Filipino star 6-0, 6-2 to book herself a semi-final berth.

Muchova, a 2023 Roland Garros finalist and two-time US Open semi-finalist, moved through the opening set without dropping a game and closed the match in straight sets, winning 52 points to 26 and converting all five break points she earned.

Eala will take home only 120 points from Miami Open this year after her quarter-final exit. She had earned a significant 390 ranking points for her run to the semi-final at the same even last year.

As a result of Monday’s fourth-round exit, Eala will drop 270 ranking points, and is projected to drop from 1,525 points to 1,255 points when the rankings officially update next Monday.

And, as a result, the 20-year-old is set for a significant rankings drop next week and is currently projected to fall 16 places to world No 45.

Eala is set to return to action at the Linz Open in early April, with the Filipina starting her clay-court season at the tournament.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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Filipina tennis playerMiami OpenPhilippinesTennis

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