Alex Eala’s campaign at Miami Open ends

Filipino tennis star loses to Karolina Muchova in straight sets in quarter-finals
Dubai: Alex Eala’s campaign at the Miami Open ended on a sad note as she was overhauled by Karolina Muchova in a completely one-sided match.
The Czech, ranked No. 14, overpowered the Filipino star 6-0, 6-2 to book herself a semi-final berth.
Muchova, a 2023 Roland Garros finalist and two-time US Open semi-finalist, moved through the opening set without dropping a game and closed the match in straight sets, winning 52 points to 26 and converting all five break points she earned.
Eala will take home only 120 points from Miami Open this year after her quarter-final exit. She had earned a significant 390 ranking points for her run to the semi-final at the same even last year.
As a result of Monday’s fourth-round exit, Eala will drop 270 ranking points, and is projected to drop from 1,525 points to 1,255 points when the rankings officially update next Monday.
And, as a result, the 20-year-old is set for a significant rankings drop next week and is currently projected to fall 16 places to world No 45.
Eala is set to return to action at the Linz Open in early April, with the Filipina starting her clay-court season at the tournament.