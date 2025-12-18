Alex Eala bags historic gold in women's tennis at SEA Games 2025

Eala dominates Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew in straight sets 6-1, 6-2
Manila: Filipino tennis sensation Alexandra "Alex" Eala has bagged the historic gold medal in women's singles tennis at the SEA Games 2025 on Thursday.
Eala, 20, dominated Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew in straight sets, showcasing her powerful baseline game and composure under pressure on hostile home turf.
Eala scooped up the Philippines’ golden campaign on December 18 at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games hosted by Thailand after dominating Sawangkaew (6-1 6-2) in Women's Tennis Singles final match.
This victory ended a 26-year gold medal drought in the event — the last Philippine win came in 1999 — marking Eala's first SEA Games singles gold and adding to her impressive resume, which includes junior Grand Slam titles and professional breakthroughs.
The rising Philippine tennis and Eala's role as a trailblazer, inspires a nation where basketball and volleyball dominate.
As Eala eyes bigger stages like Grand Slams, this SEA Games triumph — her emotional medal ceremony embrace with family included — solidifies her as a beacon of Filipino excellence.
