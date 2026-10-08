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Pep Guardiola to return to Man City in show of support

Guardiola is set to return to the Etihad Stadium as City face PSG amid financial appeal

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The former Man City coach is expected to return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time after his departure
The former Man City coach is expected to return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time after his departure
AFP

Dubai: Pep Guardiola is expected to return to the Etihad Stadium on October 14 as he shows his support for former club Manchester City amid their ongoing dispute with the Premier League.

City were found guilty on Tuesday September 29, of all charges relating to serious alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations following an independent commission’s ruling.

According to the commission, the club entered into “sham” agreements with commercial partners between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons as part of what it described as a “disguised funding scheme”. The arrangements allegedly helped City inflate their reported revenues by £830 million.

On Friday, Manchester City confirmed that they had lodged an appeal against the ruling over the alleged breaches of Premier League regulations.

The Premier League said the appeal will be heard by an independent panel, with proceedings remaining private and confidential until the outcome can officially be made public.

Under Premier League regulations, an appeal hearing is generally expected to be completed within 12 weeks of taking place, with the decision then communicated within 30 days. However, the rules allow those deadlines to be extended where necessary.

Guardiola to return to Etihad Stadium

In a show of support for his former club, Guardiola is reportedly set to return to the Etihad Stadium on October 14 to watch City’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

It would be Guardiola’s first visit to the stadium since ending his decade-long spell as City manager last summer. During his time in charge, Guardiola won 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the club’s first Champions League crown in 2023.

His expected return comes after he publicly backed City following the independent commission’s verdict, telling supporters: “I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever.”

He added: “I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters. Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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premier leagueManchester City

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