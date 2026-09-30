“We will get through this together”: Guardiola reacts to City guilty verdict

Dubai: As Manchester City face the fallout from their guilty verdict, the club’s most successful manager has stepped forward with a message of support.

Pep Guardiola has broken his silence following City’s guilty verdict over serious breaches of Premier League financial rules, using social media to reaffirm his support for the club, its ownership, staff, players and supporters.

Posting a picture of himself alongside chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak on Instagram, Guardiola made it clear that his relationship with City remains as strong as ever, even in the most difficult of times.

“I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever,” Guardiola wrote.

“I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran (Soriano), the players, staff, Enzo (Maresca) and you, our unique supporters.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all.”

The message comes a day after an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules relating to the period between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons.

The commission found that City had arranged what it described as “sham” commercial contracts with a number of sponsors, with funding from Abu Dhabi United Group used as part of a scheme that artificially inflated the club’s revenues and reduced its costs.

It also found that the club had filed misstated accounts, concealed the true state of its finances and significantly breached Premier League and UEFA spending limits.

Three of four alleged breaches relating to the club’s co-operation with the Premier League’s investigation were also upheld.

City have rejected the findings and confirmed that they intend to appeal, with the club given until October 2 to do so. The eventual sanctions will be determined separately.

For Guardiola, the verdict is inevitably tied to a decade in which he became synonymous with the most successful period in Manchester City’s history.

Appointed in 2016, the Spaniard transformed City into a dominant force in English and European football, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

His greatest achievement came in 2022/23, when City completed the Treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season. Guardiola also oversaw an unprecedented four consecutive Premier League titles between 2020/21 and 2023/24.

By the time his decade at the Etihad came to an end, Guardiola had won 20 trophies with City and established himself as the club's most decorated manager.

Although the commission’s findings cover a period stretching back to 2009, before Guardiola arrived at the club, part of his managerial reign overlapped with the period under investigation.

Now, with City facing the next stage of the case and preparing an appeal, Guardiola has made his position clear.

“I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club,” he said.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.