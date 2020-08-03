Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the team have announced.
The Eagles confirmed Pederson’s results in an announcement and said he is asymptomatic and “doing well”. Pederson is in quarantine and is in touch with members of the team’s medical staff, according the Eagles.
The team said they are following the protocols established by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. Those testing protocols and treatment procedures apply to coaches and certain team staff members as well as to players.
“Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility,” the Eagles said.
Pederson, 52, is entering his fifth season as the team’s head coach. The former NFL quarterback coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in the 2017 season. He is the second NFL head coach known to have tested positive for the coronavirus. New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton disclosed in March that he tested positive.