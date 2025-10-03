GOLD/FOREX
NBA Abu Dhabi games draw in Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim

Our brooding Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl was among those courtside soaking in the excitement

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Dubai: The NBA action in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena wasn’t just limited to the court.

Star players dazzled fans with high-flying dunks and clutch three-pointers, but the real buzz extended off the hardwood as well, with celebrity sightings adding a touch of glamour to the sporting spectacle.

Ed Westwick, best known for his breakout role as the brooding Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, was among those courtside, soaking in the excitement. Alongside Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim, Westwick’s presence highlighted the event’s crossover appeal, drawing fans from sports and entertainment alike.

The NBA has returned to the capital and will see New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers face off in two pre-season games. But the action court isn't the only exciting zone. The NBA District at Manarat Al Saadiyat, will offer basketball fans a space where sporting culture meets art, music and fashion.

From slam dunks to red carpet vibes, the NBA Abu Dhabi Games is all set to prove that the city can host world-class sports while effortless drawing in Hollywood, Bollywood and Arab stars. In the previous seasons, Bollywood talents like Ranveer Singh were spotted in the front row.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
