NBA Abu Dhabi games draw in Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim

Our brooding Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl was among those courtside soaking in the excitement
Dubai: The NBA action in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena wasn’t just limited to the court.
Star players dazzled fans with high-flying dunks and clutch three-pointers, but the real buzz extended off the hardwood as well, with celebrity sightings adding a touch of glamour to the sporting spectacle.
Ed Westwick, best known for his breakout role as the brooding Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, was among those courtside, soaking in the excitement. Alongside Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim, Westwick’s presence highlighted the event’s crossover appeal, drawing fans from sports and entertainment alike.
The NBA has returned to the capital and will see New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers face off in two pre-season games. But the action court isn't the only exciting zone. The NBA District at Manarat Al Saadiyat, will offer basketball fans a space where sporting culture meets art, music and fashion.
From slam dunks to red carpet vibes, the NBA Abu Dhabi Games is all set to prove that the city can host world-class sports while effortless drawing in Hollywood, Bollywood and Arab stars. In the previous seasons, Bollywood talents like Ranveer Singh were spotted in the front row.
