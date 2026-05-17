Juncadella had just taken over from Verstappen when he had to slow down with an issue affecting the rear-right of the car and lost the lead before pulling into the pit lane. The car had not returned from the garage after an hour and Verstappen's dream lay shattered due to the mechanical issue.

With 161 cars spread out along a 15.8-mile circuit, Verstappen had to weave past much slower cars and deal with constantly changing weather conditions on a hilly track where it can be raining hard at one point and dry at another.

Verstappen had made an immediate impact in his first stint Saturday evening with a fast, aggressive style typical of his driving in F1, going from 10th to the lead with a series of overtakes. At one point, he lost grip over a bump and ran wide onto the grass, narrowly missing the barrier and he was later in a close battle for the lead overnight.

“We spoke with Max and the other drivers and everybody is so much disappointed. But we said yeah, let’s send this beautiful car out again at the last two or three laps and present it to the fans who cheered all 24 hours or 20 hours long, and try to bring us to the victory,” Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG customer racing, said.

Despite the obvious frustration, the team did plan to send the car back out for a handful of laps at the end – less about result, more about giving something back to the fans.

Coming a week before F1 returns at the Canadian Grand Prix, the Nürburgring race was a "bucket list" project for Verstappen. He's a keen racing fan and has questioned his future in F1 this year because he's unhappy with the 2026 cars' reliance on electrical power.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.