Bottas, who is yet to win a race this season, was in the running for pole after lapping best in Q2. But it was Hamilton who had the last say as his final lap of 1:34.794 proved to be the quickest leaving his teammate from Finland had to be content with a spot next to the Briton on the front grid. “Yes, I was going for the pole, but for now the front grid will do,” Bottas said.