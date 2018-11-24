Fans of the R’n’B singer The Weeknd rushed his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concert on Friday night, resulting in organisers closing the gates of the du Arena and shutting out some ticket holders in the process.
“The health and safety of our fans, staff and artists is always our number one priority,” Yasalam organisers Flash Entertainment said in a statement.
“The du Arena can easily accommodate 35,000 concert-goers. However, due to a large number of fans arriving simultaneously to The Weeknd concert, the gates were closed as a safety measure."
“We are aware that this caused upset and disappointment and understand this can lead to frustration."
"We are disappointed to hear there were instances of inappropriate fan behaviour and are working with necessary teams to ensure a smooth and safe entry ahead of the following concerts.”
The move left many displeased.
“As a paying customer in said queue tonight I was very scared, the crowd behind us was agitated and pushing forward, restless to get in. There was no where to go, a girl fainted, unresponsive, even drs around us couldn’t relieve her. No on cared,” posted @junebrown116 on Twitter.
“We were stuck inside trying to get out & they refused to let people out!” another user @nigel_bradford posted.
The Weeknd eventually make it to the stage at 9.30pm to uproarious fans, kicking off the show with his massive hit, Pray for Me, featuring Kendrick Lamar, from the soundtrack of the movie Black Panther. He then performed non-stop for about an hour and half.
Girlfriend and model Bella Hadid was also at the venue, freely mingling with fans at the du Arena. The pair were later spotted at an after-party at the Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi.
Flash Entertainment have reminded fans of the upcoming concerts to arrive early after gates open at 6pm.
Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith is set to take the stage on Saturday night, followed by rock icons Guns N’Roses on Sunday.