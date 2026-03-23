Maldives speedboat crash: Indian rally legend Hari Singh dead

Sailing star Mahesh Ramachandran still missing while industrialist Singhania recovering
Dubai: Indian rally champion Hari Singh has been confirmed dead after a speedboat accident in the Maldives. His body was recovered from a coral reef near Vaavu Atoll following a search operation after the vessel capsized on March 19.
Meanwhile, the search for sailing champion Mahesh Ramachandran has entered its third day, more than 48 hours after the 59-year-old went missing. The high-speed boat was carrying seven people when the accident occurred. Industrialist Gautam Singhania who was also among those onboard during the accident, however, was rescued and has since returned to Mumbai, where he is recovering from injuries, his spokesperson confirmed on Monday.
“Gautam Singhania continues to recover under proper care and is closely monitoring and supporting the ongoing search operations. We continue to pray for and stand by the families and friends of those affected,” the spokesperson said.
Hari Singh, 59, is widely regarded as one of India’s greatest rally drivers. He won the Indian National Rally Championship five times during the 1990s and represented the country in several international events. He also claimed victory in the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship.
Born and raised in Chandigarh, Singh earned nicknames such as the “Flying Sikh” and “Gypsy King” for his exceptional skill driving the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy across rugged terrain. In 2015, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Force Gurkha RFC India event in Goa. Over the years, he also served as Head of Operations at JK Tyre Motorsport and worked as a chief instructor with Mercedes-Benz India.
Meanwhile, Mahesh Ramachandran began his career at the Air Force Academy in 1988—89, where he also took up sailing. He went on to achieve significant success in the sport, winning a bronze medal at the 2002 Asian Games, a silver at the 2006 Asian Games, and a gold medal at the 2007 World Military Games.