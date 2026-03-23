Maldives speedboat crash: Indian rally legend Hari Singh dead

Meanwhile, the search for sailing champion Mahesh Ramachandran has entered its third day, more than 48 hours after the 59-year-old went missing. The high-speed boat was carrying seven people when the accident occurred. Industrialist Gautam Singhania who was also among those onboard during the accident, however, was rescued and has since returned to Mumbai, where he is recovering from injuries, his spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Ramachandran began his career at the Air Force Academy in 1988—89, where he also took up sailing. He went on to achieve significant success in the sport, winning a bronze medal at the 2002 Asian Games, a silver at the 2006 Asian Games, and a gold medal at the 2007 World Military Games.

Born and raised in Chandigarh, Singh earned nicknames such as the “Flying Sikh” and “Gypsy King” for his exceptional skill driving the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy across rugged terrain. In 2015, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Force Gurkha RFC India event in Goa. Over the years, he also served as Head of Operations at JK Tyre Motorsport and worked as a chief instructor with Mercedes-Benz India.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.