Dubai Adayar delivered a shock win for Dubai’s Team Godolphin in Saturday’s highly-anticipated renewal of the Epsom Derby (G1), Britain’s richest and most prestigious horse race.
Bred by Godolphin and ridden by Adam Kirby, the son of the great Frankel, eclipsed a classy field to triumoh in the blue riband contest at odds of 16/1.
It was a second victory in the race for the powerful Dubai racing operation that was created by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, following Masar who triumphed in 2018.
Adayar was trained by Charlie Appleby who also gave Godolphin their first ever Derby success in the stable’s famous blue colours. Kirby, who is a regular work rider for Godolphin was a late replacement for champion jockey Oisin Murphy aboard the winner.
Adayar is the first horse since 1999 to win from stall one since Oath. Mojo Star, a 501/ outsider finished second four a half lengths behind Adayar while Appleby’s principal contender, Hurricane Run, was third.
Favourite Bolshoi Ballet, representing Irish maestro Aidan O’Brien, weakened in the home straight to finish seventh.
Results
Epsom Derby (Group 1)
2,400 metres at Epsom Downs
1 1 Adayar (ridden by Adam Kirby)16/1
2 8 Mojo Star (David Egan) 50/1
3 4 Hurricane Lane (William Buick)/1
Winning Trainer: C Appleby. Winning Jockey: A Kirby