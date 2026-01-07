Al Mugheer win Private Stables Ride at HH Sheikh Mohammed Endurance Festival

Al Ameemi and his mount Zeus FF managed to script a narrow six second victory
Dubai: Al Mugheer were crowned champions of the Private Stables ride on the second day of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival at Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam on Wednesday after Mohammed Rashed Mugheer Al Ameemi and his mount Zeus FF managed to script a narrow six second victory in the 120km competition.
Emirati rider Al Mugheer and his nine-year-old partner navigated the four-loop event in four hours 30 minutes and 38 seconds (4:30:38), having dominated the second half of the event. The pair seized the lead at the half-way mark of the competition to win with second placed compatriot Mohamed Salem Al Hammadi and First Du Puy, representing Alfawaris Private Stables, in hot pursuit only to fall short by six seconds after completing the ride in 4:30:44. Lebanon’s Aya Ali Akkoumi and At Dial Range Sharjah, riding for Al Khayool Private Stables, placed third with a time of 4:31:11.
After the event got underway, SM Private Stable pairing of Eisa Hamoud Alkhayari and Cadete TB flexed their muscles and took top spot on the leaderboard with a brisk start during the first loop spanning 40km.
The pair were however disqualified at the end of the second loop over 35km after Cadete TB was declared unfit to compete further following gait issues. That witnessed the lead passing on to Uruguayan rider Federico Ferber, who partnered Al Ain Endurance Stables’ HC Nael. A further amendment took place and the lead changed hands for the second — and final — time when Al Ameemi took charge during the course of the third loop spanning 25km. Al Ameemi started the day in fourth and had moved up one place during the second loop and climbed a further two spots during the second loop to seize the initiative going into the final loop over 20km.
And both he and Zeus FF showed much resilience to thwart challenges from their opponents and win the race which carried a unique incentive to encourage Emirati breeding of endurance horses.
Al Mugheer Private Stables’ victory follows Milena Mendez’s success in the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Ladies Ride on Tuesday.
The five-day His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival is organised by Dubai Equestrian Club and comprises a further two rides with the Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares (120km) scheduled on Thursday, before the meeting concludes with the showpiece His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup, a 160km competition, on Saturday.
