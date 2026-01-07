Al Mugheer win Private Stables Ride at HH Sheikh Mohammed Endurance Festival

The pair were however disqualified at the end of the second loop over 35km after Cadete TB was declared unfit to compete further following gait issues. That witnessed the lead passing on to Uruguayan rider Federico Ferber, who partnered Al Ain Endurance Stables’ HC Nael. A further amendment took place and the lead changed hands for the second — and final — time when Al Ameemi took charge during the course of the third loop spanning 25km. Al Ameemi started the day in fourth and had moved up one place during the second loop and climbed a further two spots during the second loop to seize the initiative going into the final loop over 20km.