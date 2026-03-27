The "World Feed" production, led by Nick Luck and Rishi Persad, will be picked up by 41 major networks across Asia, Australasia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. A notable highlight this year includes Australia’s Channel 7 broadcasting the race for the first time on its primary channel, alongside major platforms like Canada’s Sportsnet and India’s FanCode, which serves a massive base of 160 million users.