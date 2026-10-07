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Gulf Giants' complete schedule for ILT20 season 5 revealed

Gulf Giants set to defend ILT20 title with packed Season 5 schedule

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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David Wiese (centre) of Gulf Giants celebrates with teammates after claiming a five-wicket haul against Sharjah Warriors at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams will kick-start Season 2 at the same venue on January 19.
David Wiese (centre) of Gulf Giants celebrates with teammates after claiming a five-wicket haul against Sharjah Warriors at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams will kick-start Season 2 at the same venue on January 19.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Gulf Giants will begin their bid to defend their International League T20 title against Sharjah Warriorz at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 22, with the complete schedule for Season 5 now confirmed.

Their second fixture will see the Giants face Sharjah Warriorz from 2pm at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Giants will play 10 matches during the 30-match group stage, facing each of the other five teams twice.

The franchise has invested heavily in its squad, with Liam Livingstone and Rahmanullah Gurbaz among its major auction signings. They spent USD 350,000 (Dh 1.28 million) and USD 310,000 (Dh 1.13 million) respectively.

Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, David Wiese, Ibrahim Zadran, Tabraiz Shamsi and Curtis Campher are also among the players added at the auction.

Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen were secured as pre-auction signings.

The 30-day competition will feature six days of double-header action, with the Season 5 final scheduled at Dubai International Stadium on December 20.

Gulf Giants will play six of their 10 league matches in Dubai, two in Sharjah and two in Abu Dhabi.

Gulf Giants complete schedule

Sunday, 22 November – Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants – 2:00pm, Sharjah

Tuesday, 24 November – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates – 6:30pm, Dubai

Saturday, 28 November – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals – 6:30pm, Dubai

Sunday, 29 November – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Dubai

Tuesday, 1 December – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz – 6:30pm, Sharjah

Thursday, 3 December – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6:30pm, Dubai

Saturday, 5 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Monday, 7 December – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Thursday, 10 December – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Dubai

Sunday, 13 December – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers – 6:30pm, Dubai

The top four teams will progress to the four-match playoffs.

Wednesday, 16 December – Qualifier 1: Seed 1 vs Seed 2 – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi

Thursday, 17 December – Eliminator: Seed 3 vs Seed 4 – 6:30pm, Dubai

Friday, 18 December – Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator – 6:30pm, Sharjah

Sunday, 20 December – Final: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 – 6:30pm, Dubai

Gulf Giants squad:

Auction Signings: Liam Livingstone, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, David Wiese, Ibrahim Zadran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Curtis Campher, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Haider Razzaq, Imran Mir, Imtiaz Khan, Meet Bhavsar, Shubham Ranjane, Wahidullah Zadran, Awais Ahmed, Sagar Kalyan, Alick Athanaze

Pre-Auction Signings: Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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