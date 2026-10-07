Gulf Giants' complete schedule for ILT20 season 5 revealed

Gulf Giants set to defend ILT20 title with packed Season 5 schedule
Dubai: The Gulf Giants will begin their bid to defend their International League T20 title against Sharjah Warriorz at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 22, with the complete schedule for Season 5 now confirmed.
Their second fixture will see the Giants face Sharjah Warriorz from 2pm at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Giants will play 10 matches during the 30-match group stage, facing each of the other five teams twice.
The franchise has invested heavily in its squad, with Liam Livingstone and Rahmanullah Gurbaz among its major auction signings. They spent USD 350,000 (Dh 1.28 million) and USD 310,000 (Dh 1.13 million) respectively.
Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, David Wiese, Ibrahim Zadran, Tabraiz Shamsi and Curtis Campher are also among the players added at the auction.
Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen were secured as pre-auction signings.
The 30-day competition will feature six days of double-header action, with the Season 5 final scheduled at Dubai International Stadium on December 20.
Gulf Giants will play six of their 10 league matches in Dubai, two in Sharjah and two in Abu Dhabi.
Sunday, 22 November – Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants – 2:00pm, Sharjah
Tuesday, 24 November – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates – 6:30pm, Dubai
Saturday, 28 November – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals – 6:30pm, Dubai
Sunday, 29 November – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Dubai
Tuesday, 1 December – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz – 6:30pm, Sharjah
Thursday, 3 December – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 6:30pm, Dubai
Saturday, 5 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi
Monday, 7 December – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi
Thursday, 10 December – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants – 6:30pm, Dubai
Sunday, 13 December – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers – 6:30pm, Dubai
The top four teams will progress to the four-match playoffs.
Wednesday, 16 December – Qualifier 1: Seed 1 vs Seed 2 – 6:30pm, Abu Dhabi
Thursday, 17 December – Eliminator: Seed 3 vs Seed 4 – 6:30pm, Dubai
Friday, 18 December – Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator – 6:30pm, Sharjah
Sunday, 20 December – Final: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 – 6:30pm, Dubai
Auction Signings: Liam Livingstone, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, David Wiese, Ibrahim Zadran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Curtis Campher, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Haider Razzaq, Imran Mir, Imtiaz Khan, Meet Bhavsar, Shubham Ranjane, Wahidullah Zadran, Awais Ahmed, Sagar Kalyan, Alick Athanaze
Pre-Auction Signings: Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen