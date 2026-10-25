When David Warner spent estimated $5,500 on helicopter ride from wedding to BBL match

Warner was determined not to miss his first Big Bash appearance of the season
Former Australia opener David Warner reportedly spent an estimated $5,500 on a helicopter ride from his brother’s wedding in the Hunter Valley to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), arriving just hours before the Sydney Thunder’s blockbuster derby against the Sydney Sixers in 2004.
Fresh from bidding farewell to Test cricket, Warner was determined not to miss his first Big Bash appearance of the season. With time running short, the 37-year-old and his wife, Candice, left the family celebrations shortly before 4pm and touched down at the SCG less than an hour later, just over two hours before the first ball.
“It was a beautiful ceremony. I get the best of both worlds and now get to play in front of a packed house. We owe it to the game,” Warner told Fox Cricket.
The wedding suit was quickly swapped for team colours, and Warner was ready for business. But the extravagant dash came with a small catch: he would have to justify the expense with the bat.
“It was good, it was quite cool to see Sydney from up above on a cracking day,” Warner told Channel Seven, describing the aerial journey as an amazing experience.
“I’ll have to flick on the bill, I think,” he joked, before admitting he might look “a little bit of a goose” if he failed to score runs.
Warner insisted the journey was his contribution to Australian cricket, adding that he wanted to entertain fans and help the Thunder win their final three regular-season matches.
His grand entrance, however, provided the perfect opportunity for the Sixers to deliver a cheeky counterpunch. The franchise took to social media to promote fast bowler Sean Abbott’s much less glamorous journey to the ground on a rental bicycle.
“No chopper, no worries,” the Sixers quipped.
Abbott was equally amused, describing Warner as “a bit Hollywood” and saying he planned to ride his Lime bike past the SCG as his former international teammate arrived.
Despite the fanfare, Warner’s return did not produce the fairytale finish the Thunder wanted. In front of 41,027 spectators, he scored 37 off 39 deliveries while chasing 152, but a lack of support saw the Thunder dismissed for 132 in the final over. Warner won his individual contest against long-time Test teammate Steve Smith, but the Sixers claimed victory.
The result left the Thunder out of the finals race, although Warner’s presence offered a welcome dose of excitement.