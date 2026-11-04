Guardiola joins Fleetwood at Yas Links for Abu Dhabi Championship Pro-Am

Former Man City boss reunites with Fleetwood for a round of golf at Yas Links
Dubai: Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was among the familiar faces on the golf course at Yas Links on Wednesday, joining good friend Tommy Fleetwood for the Pro-Am ahead of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.
The Spaniard, who has developed a strong passion for golf, partnered the two-time Abu Dhabi champion just a day before the DP World Tour Play-Offs get underway in the UAE capital.
The tournament takes place from November 5-8, bringing together some of the biggest names in golf as the season approaches its conclusion.
Guardiola and Fleetwood's friendship stretches back to April 2018, when the former City boss invited the English golfer to play a round at Sandiway Golf Club in Cheshire.
Coincidentally, their first outing came on the same day Manchester United suffered a shock defeat to West Bromwich Albion, confirming Guardiola's first Premier League title with City.
The pair reunited on the course the following month at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth and have remained close friends ever since.
Fleetwood has previously joked that Guardiola was always more interested in discussing golf than offering insights into football.
However, since leaving Manchester City in May following a hugely successful decade that included six Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph, the Spaniard has become more willing to share his knowledge.
“He answers some of my questions now, which is nice,” said Fleetwood. “Now that he’s not completely focused on what he’s doing, that’s been a little treat.
“He’s really passionate about the game and he loves it. We talk about it a lot. He doesn’t listen to me and then blames me when it goes wrong!
“He’s loving his golf at the moment. He’s got a bit more time on his hands, and I think messing around on a golf course is one of his favourite things to do.”
The Englishman has often spoken about the influence Guardiola has had on his own career, particularly when it comes to the importance of preparation, discipline and maintaining the right mentality.
“Obviously he’s one of the best of all time at what he does,” said Fleetwood. “I’m just very lucky to have a great mind like his around me, to be able to pick his brains and try to pick things up.”
And despite Guardiola's impressive achievements in football, Fleetwood believes his friend shares the same frustrations as most amateur golfers.
“He swings it great. He’s just like every other golfer. He doesn’t like his own swing and he’s always working on it, but we’re all the same.”
While Wednesday provided an opportunity to enjoy a relaxed round alongside Guardiola, Fleetwood will switch his focus to competitive action when the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship begins on Thursday.
The UAE-based golfer is aiming to lift the Falcon Trophy for a third time, having previously claimed consecutive victories in 2017 and 2018 when the tournament was held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
He also came agonisingly close to another victory last year, only to suffer defeat against fellow Englishman Aaron Rai in a dramatic play-off at Yas Links.
Fleetwood will be hoping to go one better this time around as the DP World Tour's leading players compete in the first of two season-ending Play-Off events.
Organised by the DP World Tour and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship runs from Thursday, November 5, until Sunday, November 8, at Yas Links.