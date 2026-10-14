DP World to take Rory McIlroy's personal gym around the world

Golf star's mobile fitness setup includes infrared sauna, cold plunge, recovery equipment
DP World has announced a multi-year partnership with Rory McIlroy, under which it will transport his personalised fitness and recovery facilities across his PGA Tour and DP World Tour schedules.
The Dubai-based logistics giant will manage the global logistics behind the Northern Irishman’s mobile fitness and recovery environment, giving him a consistent space to train, prepare and recover wherever he competes across the season.
The agreement also makes the 37-year-old a global ambassador for DP World, with the company becoming his exclusive global logistics and supply chain partner.
The partnership comes as the world’s No 2 golfer prepares to compete at the DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18, where he will headline a world-class field.
Two customised trailers will travel with McIlroy throughout the season, with DP World managing the logistics at every stage, from collection and customs clearance to storage and delivery. Each trailer is equipped with strength and cardio equipment, an infrared sauna, a cold plunge and a Hyperice recovery station.
"When you're competing around the world, consistency really matters. Having the same environment to train and recover in every week gives me and my team one less thing to think about and lets us focus on preparing and performing. DP World knows how to make that happen wherever I am playing. I am really excited to have DP World on the team as we continue to push the boundaries of performance together," the six-time Major champion said.
The partnership adds another dimension to DP World's growing presence in international sport, which includes the DP World Tour, McLaren Formula One, SailGP, the Ryder Cup, the International Cricket Council, Yamaha Factory Racing and Porsche Motorsport.
For McIlroy, the association means ensuring that wherever the next tournament takes him, the work behind his performance can continue without missing a beat.