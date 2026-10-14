DP World to take Rory McIlroy's personal gym around the world

Two customised trailers will travel with McIlroy throughout the season, with DP World managing the logistics at every stage, from collection and customs clearance to storage and delivery. Each trailer is equipped with strength and cardio equipment, an infrared sauna, a cold plunge and a Hyperice recovery station.

The partnership comes as the world’s No 2 golfer prepares to compete at the DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18, where he will headline a world-class field.

"When you're competing around the world, consistency really matters. Having the same environment to train and recover in every week gives me and my team one less thing to think about and lets us focus on preparing and performing. DP World knows how to make that happen wherever I am playing. I am really excited to have DP World on the team as we continue to push the boundaries of performance together," the six-time Major champion said.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.