GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Why were Gavi and Fabian Ruiz gifted 150kg of tomatoes after Spain's World Cup win?

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in Sunday’s World Cup final

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spain's midfielder Fabian Ruiz lifts the trophy after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
Spain's midfielder Fabian Ruiz lifts the trophy after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
AFP

Spanish stars Fabian Ruiz and Gavi received a rather unusual reward after helping Spain win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in Sunday’s World Cup final, turning every member of the squad into a national hero. Since their historic victory, the players have been enjoying celebrations and receiving tributes from fans across the country.

The two midfielders returned to their hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca on Tuesday, where they were gifted tomatoes equivalent to their body weight as part of a long-standing local tradition celebrating major sporting triumphs.

For Ruiz and Gavi, the celebrations continued in a unique fashion in their hometown in Andalusia.

According to Fox News, Los Palacios y Villafranca has a tradition of rewarding athletes who win major championships with their weight in tomatoes.

Gavi reportedly weighed 68 kilograms (150 pounds), while Ruiz weighed 84 kilograms (185 pounds) and both took tomatoes that weighed their weight.

The tradition dates back to Spain’s first World Cup triumph in 2010. Jesús Navas, another footballer from Los Palacios y Villafranca who was part of that victorious squad, helped establish the unusual custom 16 years ago.

The town has since continued the tradition to celebrate major achievements. Navas was also honoured after Spain won Euro 2012, while Ruiz received the same tribute following Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

In addition to the tomatoes, Ruiz and Gavi were presented with banners featuring Tomatito, the mascot of the 1982 World Cup hosted by Spain.

The two World Cup winners were also recognised at local football grounds, which were renamed the “Fabián Ruiz Football Field” and the “Pablo Martín Páez Gavira Football Field” in their honour.

Related Topics:
FIFA World Cupspain

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Jordi Weirsma

Spanish expats in Dubai reflect on World Cup 2026 win

4m read
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Did Ronaldo like a post accusing FIFA of corruption?

2m read
Rodri #16 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Top moments from the FIFA World Cup 2026

5m read
Gavi #9 of Spain and teammates celebrate with the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy after the team’s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

I’m still dreaming, Gavi says after Spain’s triumph

2m read