FIFA World Cup 2026: When will BTS perform? UAE timings, date, and how to watch

BTS will co-headline with Shakira and Madonna at FIFA World Cup 2026
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is kicking off with all the hype you would expect from the biggest event in the world.
Shakira is already deep in rehearsals, gearing up to lead an energetic headline-grabbing spectacle that sets the tone for the tournament. But while she’s owning the early spotlight, there’s one question that has ARMYs absolutely locked in: When exactly will BTS take the World Cup stage?
BTS won’t be appearing at the opening ceremonies, but at the grand finale, where every nerve is on edge.
Mark your calendars: July 19, 2026, at the New York–New Jersey Stadium.
Yes, that means BTS is stepping onto the biggest sporting stage alongside none other than Madonna and Shakira.
FIFA teased it with the tagline:
“The world’s biggest stage. An even bigger purpose.”
The show will also be creatively curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, adding yet another layer of stadium-sized emotion to the mix.
Here is the exact timing breakdown converted for the UAE (GST):
World Cup final kickoff: Sunday, July 19 at 11:00 PM GST
BTS halftime performance: Between 11:45 PM and 12:05 am.
There are two main ways to catch the moment when BTS finally takes the stage:
If you want the traditional big-match experience, beIN SPORTS will broadcast the World Cup with dedicated satellite channels for full stadium immersion.
Prefer something more flexible? beIN CONNECT will stream the matches and events across mobile, laptop, and smart TV—so you can watch BTS make history whether you’re at home, commuting, or strategically avoiding spoilers.
Co-headliners: BTS, Madonna, Shakira
Creative curator: Chris Martin (Coldplay)
Special guests: Sesame Street & The Muppets
Cause: FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, aiming to raise $100 million for youth education and global football access
So while Shakira opens the tournament with fire, BTS closes it with fireworks.
In 2022, Jungkook performed Dreamers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The track was a very unusual mix of pop, Arabic music, and was also produced by Moroccan-Swedish hitmaker RedOne, who is known for his work with Lady Gaga.
And now its 2026, when the whole of BTS will perform at the final match’s halftime show in July. The setlist has not been announced, but we can always make our guesses. Will it be Butter? Dynamite? Or something entirely new? Given its BTS, we're always in for surprises.