Spain vs Argentina lineups confirmed: Scaloni has a tactical plan with Nico Gonzalez

Argentina tweak left flank as Spain stick with unchanged World Cup XI
The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final as Argentina and Spain have confirmed their starting lineups for the biggest match in international football.
Lionel Scaloni has made one notable tactical tweak by bringing Nico Gonzalez into the starting XI on the left wing (or may be LM in the 4-4-2). The move is expected to provide extra defensive cover for left back Nicolas Tagliafico against Spain's biggest attacking threat, right winger Lamine Yamal, who operates down Argentina's left flank. Argentina will also be keen to deny Spain control of the midfield, an area where Luis de la Fuente's side have dominated opponents throughout the tournament with their technical quality and possession based football.
Spain, meanwhile, are unchanged from the side that defeated France in the semi finals, with Luis de la Fuente keeping faith in the same starting eleven.
With Messi aiming to end his World Cup career with another title and 19 year old Lamine Yamal looking to announce himself on football's biggest stage, the final promises to be a fascinating clash between experience and youth.