Spain vs Argentina lineups confirmed: Scaloni has a tactical plan with Nico Gonzalez

Lionel Scaloni has made one notable tactical tweak by bringing Nico Gonzalez into the starting XI on the left wing (or may be LM in the 4-4-2). The move is expected to provide extra defensive cover for left back Nicolas Tagliafico against Spain's biggest attacking threat, right winger Lamine Yamal, who operates down Argentina's left flank. Argentina will also be keen to deny Spain control of the midfield, an area where Luis de la Fuente's side have dominated opponents throughout the tournament with their technical quality and possession based football.