Spain 2-1 Belgium: Merino's late heroics send Spain into World Cup semifinals

Spain edge resilient Belgium after Courtois injury to reach last four
INGLEWOOD, California: Substitute Mikel Merino struck another dramatic late winner as Spain edged Belgium 2-1 on Friday to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals, where a blockbuster showdown with France awaits.
Merino, who also scored the stoppage-time winner against Portugal in the Round of 16, again delivered when it mattered most.
The midfielder pounced in the 88th minute after Belgium substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled Pau Cubarsí's long-range effort, calmly converting the rebound to end Belgium's spirited resistance.
Spain had dominated much of the opening half and deservedly took the lead in the 30th minute.
Dani Olmo's shot forced a save from Thibaut Courtois, but Fabián Ruiz reacted quickest to bury the rebound for his second goal of the tournament.
Belgium responded before halftime through Charles De Ketelaere, whose header from a Kevin De Bruyne-inspired move beat Unai Simón to score the first goal Spain had conceded at this World Cup.
The equaliser capped a resilient Belgian response after spending long stretches under pressure.
The turning point came midway through the second half when Courtois, Belgium's outstanding performer, was forced off with an apparent upper-leg injury after making another crucial save.
Visibly emotional as he left the field, the veteran goalkeeper was replaced by Lammens, whose late handling error proved decisive.
Belgium, already missing key players including Youri Tielemans, continued to battle and nearly forced extra time, but Romelu Lukaku was denied as Spain held firm to extend its remarkable unbeaten run in competitive matches.
The victory sends Spain into its first World Cup semifinal since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.
Luis de la Fuente's side has now eliminated Portugal and Belgium in consecutive knockout rounds and will face France in Arlington in a meeting of two of the tournament's strongest teams.
For Belgium, the defeat ends another promising World Cup campaign marked by resilience but ultimately undone by injuries and a costly mistake in the closing minutes.