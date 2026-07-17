Pelé’s 1958 World Cup final jersey sells for record $4.9 million at New York auction

The shirt is now the second-most expensive football jersey ever sold at auction.
A football jersey worn by Pelé as a 17-year-old in the 1958 FIFA World Cup final has just scored a record of its own, selling for $4.9 million (approximately 670 million Nepali rupees) at auction in New York.
The shirt, worn by the Brazilian legend during the final against hosts Sweden, is now the second-most expensive football jersey ever sold at auction. The only one to beat it is Diego Maradona’s iconic 1986 World Cup jersey, worn when he scored his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England. That shirt sold for £7.1 million (approximately 1.31 billion Nepali rupees) in 2022.
More than 10 bids were placed by over five interested buyers for Pelé’s jersey, making it the most expensive collectible linked to the football icon ever sold at auction.
The price tag also marks a staggering jump from its previous sale. The same jersey sold for $105,600 (£70,505) in 2004.
But its history is priceless. At just 17, Pelé scored twice against Sweden in the 1958 World Cup final, helping Brazil lift the trophy for the first time. It was the first of his record three World Cup titles, and he remains the youngest player ever to score in a World Cup final.
“Today’s result reaffirms the indelible legacy of Pelé, one of the all-time greatest footballers,” said Brahmāl Haxley, Head of Football Strategy and Development at Sotheby’s in a statement.
“This jersey is not just a memento of one of the most significant moments in football history, but also a priceless artifact directly linked to the historic moment that made Pelé a global sporting icon,” he added.
Pelé’s jersey was the headline act at Sotheby’s ‘The Beautiful Game’ auction on Thursday, but it was far from the only piece of football history to change hands.
Maradona’s captain’s armband from the 1986 World Cup — worn when he captained Argentina and scored the ‘Hand of God’ goal against England — sold for $512,000 (£380,000).
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s Barcelona jersey from the club’s extraordinary 6-1 comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2017 Champions League Round of 16 sold for $217,600 (£161,482).
David Beckham’s England jersey from his 50th international appearance at the 2002 World Cup also found a buyer, selling for $51,200 (£37,996).