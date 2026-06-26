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Pedri explains why Messi is still on another level even at 39

Pedri hails Messi’s unique vision and intelligence at 39

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has explained what makes Lionel Messi so special, saying the Argentine legend "sees football a little earlier than the rest" and is still doing things at the age of 39 that no other player can.

Pedri spent the 2020–21 season alongside Messi at Barcelona after arriving from Las Palmas. Although they were teammates for just one campaign before Messi's move to Paris Saint-Germain, the experience left a lasting impression on the Spanish midfielder.

"I was lucky enough to play and train with Messi and I enjoyed it a lot. I learned so much from him, and now I enjoy watching him even more," Pedri told DSports.

The 23 year old said one of Messi's greatest qualities often goes unnoticed by those watching on television.

"I think that many times, when you're watching a game on TV, if you focus only on him, you'll notice that he's always looking for where the open space is, where he'll be able to receive the ball unmarked."

Pedri believes Messi's football intelligence sets him apart from everyone else.

"He's a player whose quality is simply on another level. He has more quality than everyone else, and he sees football a little earlier than the rest. He always knows where to be to score a goal."

The Barcelona midfielder also admitted he is still amazed by what Messi is producing at this stage of his career.

"What he's doing at the age he is now, I think only he can do it."

Pedri and Messi helped Barcelona win the Copa del Rey during the 2020–21 season, building an excellent understanding on the pitch.

Five years later, Pedri is still in awe of his former teammate. Messi has once again shown why. The Argentine has already scored five goals in just two World Cup matches, including a hat trick against Algeria, and has become the outright all time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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