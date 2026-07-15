However De la Fuente’s faith in him held strong. True to his words he called Simon 'indisputable' in the team. He said "It would be unfair if we didn’t value Unai Simon’s quality, class, career, and professional experience. It would be absurd for me to have to come here and reaffirm it, just because he’s Unai Simon. When a goalkeeper is at this level, you have to respect his standing and his career."