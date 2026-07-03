GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon sets World Cup record with 519 straight scoreless minutes

Spain’s No. 1 extends shutout run as champions cruise past Austria into last 16

Last updated:
AP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spain's goalkeeper #23 Unai Simon (L) saves the ball during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Spain and Austria at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on July 2, 2026.
Spain's goalkeeper #23 Unai Simon (L) saves the ball during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Spain and Austria at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on July 2, 2026.
AFP-ETIENNE LAURENT

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón has set a new World Cup record for the longest clean-sheet streak, surpassing a 36-year-old mark while helping his side to a 3-0 victory over Austria on Thursday.

It was his fourth consecutive clean sheet of the tournament.

Simón has now gone 519 consecutive minutes without conceding at the World Cup, spanning two editions. He broke the previous record of 517 minutes set in 1990 by Italy’s Walter Zenga, who also registered five consecutive clean sheets on home soil.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Spain’s defensive dominance

The 29-year-old Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper may not be among the most high-profile names in the squad, but his performances have been central to Spain’s defensive solidity.

Spain have yet to concede a goal at this World Cup, with Simón required to make just four saves so far. Against Austria, he was not called into action as his side’s defence limited the opposition to no shots on target.

“I feel proud of him,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. “I feel like he is a member of my family. I’m very happy for him.”

Trust in Spain’s No. 1

Simón has been Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper for much of the past five years, maintaining his place despite competition from David Raya and Joan García.

While Raya has starred for Arsenal and García has emerged as one of Barcelona’s most promising talents, Simón has remained the national team’s established No. 1.

At club level, he has spent his career with Athletic Bilbao, gaining top-level European experience more recently after the club’s Champions League qualification last season.

A long-standing partnership with de la Fuente

Simón’s international rise is closely linked to his relationship with de la Fuente, which began in 2015 when they won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship together.

They progressed through Spain’s youth system before reuniting in 2023, when de la Fuente took charge of the senior team and guided Spain into one of the most successful periods in its modern history.

Since then, Spain have lost just once in 37 competitive matches and remain unbeaten in their last 35, a run that includes a penalty shootout defeat to Portugal in the 2025 Nations League.

Under de la Fuente, Spain have won the 2023 Nations League and the 2024 European Championship, with Simón firmly established as first choice.

Building on past World Cup experience

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Spain conceded just three goals in four matches but exited early after a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.

Simón’s current shutout streak began during that tournament and has continued into the current edition in North America, where no opponent has been able to score against him.

Only Uruguay have managed more than one shot on target against Spain so far.

Breaking Spanish records

Simón also surpassed Spain’s previous World Cup clean-sheet record held by Iker Casillas, which spanned the 2010 and 2014 tournaments.

De la Fuente highlighted the collective effort behind the achievement.

“(Simón) played a very big role in the victory, but it’s not just about individuals,” he said after the win over Austria. “It’s about the whole group coming together for that defensive effort.”

Strong competition in goalkeeping ranks

Despite Simón’s form, Spain’s depth in goalkeeping remains a major strength.

Raya is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers after multiple Golden Glove-winning seasons with Arsenal and a Champions League final appearance.

García, meanwhile, is considered one of Europe’s brightest young prospects after becoming Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper last season.

However, both currently remain behind Simón in the international pecking order as Spain advance to the round of 16.

Spain march into last 16

Simón’s record-breaking run has been central to Spain’s progress, reinforcing their status as one of the tournament’s most defensively efficient teams as they move into the knockout stages.

Related Topics:
FIFA World CupFIFAspain

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Spain's defender #12 Pedro Porro and Austria's midfielder #09 Marcel Sabitzer fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Spain and Austria at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on July 2, 2026.

Spain storm into last 16, with 3-0 win over Austria

1h ago3m read
Readers share their FIFA World Cup 2026 photos

Readers share their FIFA World Cup 2026 photos

4m read
Sasa Kalajdzic #14 of Austria celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Austria, Algeria advance to knockout, Iran eliminated

1m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium on June 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Lionel Messi breaks historic World Cup scoring record

2m read