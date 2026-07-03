Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon sets World Cup record with 519 straight scoreless minutes

Spain’s No. 1 extends shutout run as champions cruise past Austria into last 16
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón has set a new World Cup record for the longest clean-sheet streak, surpassing a 36-year-old mark while helping his side to a 3-0 victory over Austria on Thursday.
It was his fourth consecutive clean sheet of the tournament.
Simón has now gone 519 consecutive minutes without conceding at the World Cup, spanning two editions. He broke the previous record of 517 minutes set in 1990 by Italy’s Walter Zenga, who also registered five consecutive clean sheets on home soil.
The 29-year-old Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper may not be among the most high-profile names in the squad, but his performances have been central to Spain’s defensive solidity.
Spain have yet to concede a goal at this World Cup, with Simón required to make just four saves so far. Against Austria, he was not called into action as his side’s defence limited the opposition to no shots on target.
“I feel proud of him,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. “I feel like he is a member of my family. I’m very happy for him.”
Simón has been Spain’s first-choice goalkeeper for much of the past five years, maintaining his place despite competition from David Raya and Joan García.
While Raya has starred for Arsenal and García has emerged as one of Barcelona’s most promising talents, Simón has remained the national team’s established No. 1.
At club level, he has spent his career with Athletic Bilbao, gaining top-level European experience more recently after the club’s Champions League qualification last season.
Simón’s international rise is closely linked to his relationship with de la Fuente, which began in 2015 when they won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship together.
They progressed through Spain’s youth system before reuniting in 2023, when de la Fuente took charge of the senior team and guided Spain into one of the most successful periods in its modern history.
Since then, Spain have lost just once in 37 competitive matches and remain unbeaten in their last 35, a run that includes a penalty shootout defeat to Portugal in the 2025 Nations League.
Under de la Fuente, Spain have won the 2023 Nations League and the 2024 European Championship, with Simón firmly established as first choice.
At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Spain conceded just three goals in four matches but exited early after a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.
Simón’s current shutout streak began during that tournament and has continued into the current edition in North America, where no opponent has been able to score against him.
Only Uruguay have managed more than one shot on target against Spain so far.
Simón also surpassed Spain’s previous World Cup clean-sheet record held by Iker Casillas, which spanned the 2010 and 2014 tournaments.
De la Fuente highlighted the collective effort behind the achievement.
“(Simón) played a very big role in the victory, but it’s not just about individuals,” he said after the win over Austria. “It’s about the whole group coming together for that defensive effort.”
Despite Simón’s form, Spain’s depth in goalkeeping remains a major strength.
Raya is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers after multiple Golden Glove-winning seasons with Arsenal and a Champions League final appearance.
García, meanwhile, is considered one of Europe’s brightest young prospects after becoming Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper last season.
However, both currently remain behind Simón in the international pecking order as Spain advance to the round of 16.
Simón’s record-breaking run has been central to Spain’s progress, reinforcing their status as one of the tournament’s most defensively efficient teams as they move into the knockout stages.