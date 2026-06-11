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Got $1 million? This World Cup package comes with a helicopter

The Mark’s World Cup package offers helicopter rides, pitchside seats, caviar, penthouse

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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The Mark Hotel in Manhattan has unveiled what could be one of the most expensive World Cup hospitality experiences ever created
The Mark Hotel in Manhattan has unveiled what could be one of the most expensive World Cup hospitality experiences ever created

Dubai: As football fans around the world scramble for tickets to the Fifa World Cup 2026 final, one luxury hotel is offering a very different route to the game’s biggest stage for a cool $1 million.

The Mark Hotel in Manhattan has unveiled what could be one of the most expensive World Cup hospitality experiences ever created, a lavish package that combines exclusive final access, private aviation and ultra-luxury accommodation for six guests during the tournament’s grand finale weekend.

Dubbed the World Cup Extravaganza, the experience is priced at $1 million plus taxes and includes a four-night stay from July 16 to 21, 2026, in The Mark Penthouse, the largest hotel penthouse suite in North America.

What’s on offer

With New York set to become the centre of the football world, guests will enjoy a private headquarters spread across the hotel’s top two floors, overlooking Central Park and the Manhattan skyline. The penthouse will serve as an exclusive World Cup retreat, complete with oversized screens broadcasting every match, private lounges, personalised entertainment and round-the-clock service.

The package is designed for six guests, with two additional rooms available for personal assistants, security staff or support teams. A dedicated 24-hour butler and on-call massage therapist ensure every detail is taken care of throughout the stay.

Far beyond the suite

Guests will sip drinks and enjoy caviar service on the penthouse’s famed terrace while taking in sweeping views of New York. They will also have access to a private gym and cold plunge overlooking Manhattan, offering a chance to recharge between World Cup festivities.

One of the package’s standout experiences is a private charter aboard The Mark’s rare 70-foot Herreshoff sailboat. Sailing past the Statue of Liberty and through New York Harbor, guests will be treated to bespoke menus from celebrated chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten or Caviar Kaspia and uninterrupted skyline views.

Another level

Guests will be flown to and from the match by private helicopter, bypassing the crowds expected to descend on the city for football’s showpiece event. A chauffeur-driven luxury vehicle will also remain on standby throughout the stay.

At the stadium, the group will enjoy coveted midfield, pitchside premium seating, complete with exclusive lounge access, dedicated entrances, premium hospitality and commemorative gifts.

After the final whistle, celebrations continue back at The Mark with a private closing evening high above Madison Avenue, where guests can relive football history from one of New York’s most prestigious addresses.

Located just steps from Central Park, The Mark Hotel is regarded as one of Manhattan’s most luxurious properties, featuring 106 guest rooms, 47 suites and the largest hotel penthouse on the continent.

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