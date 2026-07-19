Mohanlal urges fans to relax and enjoy the World Cup title clash
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is soaking up the electric atmosphere at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, sharing glimpses from inside New York New Jersey Stadium just before Spain and Argentina battle it out for football's biggest prize.
The actor posted a video on his social media from the packed stadium, giving fans a peek at the buzz ahead of kick-off. As thousands of supporters streamed into the venue for the showpiece event, Mohanlal also had a simple message for football lovers.
"Relax and enjoy the match," he said, choosing not to get swept up in the pre-match predictions.
When asked whether he had a favourite team, the veteran actor smiled and admitted he did, but diplomatically declined to reveal which side he was rooting for, preferring to keep the focus on the spectacle rather than the rivalry.
Mohanlal is among several celebrities attending football's biggest night, which was preceded by a glitzy closing ceremony featuring performances by IShowSpeed, Post Malone and Swae Lee. The star-studded production transformed the stadium into a concert arena before attention shifted to the much-anticipated showdown between Spain and Argentina.
The actor's appearance has delighted football fans back home, with many sharing his pre-match video across social media. While the final promises high drama on the pitch, Mohanlal's advice was refreshingly simple: forget the nerves, put rivalries aside and savour one of the biggest sporting events in the world.
With kick-off moments away, the stage is set for another unforgettable chapter in World Cup history—and Mohanlal will have a front-row seat to watch it unfold.