From Paul the Octopus to Shaheen the Camel — ranking the World Cup’s most famous animal oracles

From chance to superstardom: the curious rise of World Cup animal fortune-tellers
Several animals have become famous for "predicting" World Cup and other football match results.
While their success is generally attributed to chance rather than any real predictive ability, some achieved remarkable records and became global celebrities.
We give you a short list of the most famous animal predictors in previous FIFA World Cup, below:
Tournament: 2010 FIFA World Cup
How it worked:
Two transparent boxes containing food were placed in Paul's tank.
Each box displayed the flag of a competing team.
Whichever box Paul opened first was considered his prediction.
Record:
Correctly predicted all 7 of Germany's matches.
Correctly predicted Spain's victory over the Netherlands in the final.
Finished with 8 correct predictions out of 8.
Accuracy: 100%
Paul remains the most successful and famous football-predicting animal in history.
Tournament: 2014 FIFA World Cup
A camel from the United Arab Emirates gained media attention by predicting several World Cup matches.
Record:
Correctly predicted a number of early knockout matches.
Eventually made incorrect picks later in the tournament.
Accuracy: Mixed
Tournament: 2014 World Cup
Method:
Kicked a football toward one of two goals marked with national flags.
Record:
Predicted Germany's victory in the final.
Missed several earlier matches.
Tournament: 2018 FIFA World Cup
A deaf white cat living in Saint Petersburg's museum became Russia's answer to Paul.
Method:
Chose between food bowls bearing team flags.
Record:
Correctly predicted several high-profile matches, including Russia's opening win.
Accuracy declined later in the tournament.
Accuracy: Roughly 60–70%.
Cabeção, or Big Head, a resident of Praia Do Forte in Brazil, predicted match outcomes of the 2014 World Cup.
Method:
The first of his predictions was Brazil’s win over Croatia, which was the opening match for the turtle’s home country. Cabeção would make his predictions by selecting which fish to eat under the participating country’s flags.
Record:
Cabeção's prediction record for the 2014 tournament was mixed:
Correct Prediction: Correctly predicted Brazil's opening match win against Croatia.
Incorrect Prediction: Incorrectly predicted a win for Mexico in their match against Brazil (the game ultimately ended in a 0-0 draw).
Tournament: 2010 World Cup
Method:
Chose between food items associated with competing teams.
Record:
Correctly predicted several Australian matches.
Later produced incorrect predictions.
Tournament: 2018 World Cup
The famous Cincinnati Zoo hippo made predictions for selected matches.
Record:
Some correct, some incorrect.
Mostly a publicity attraction.
Statistically, most animal predictors performed only slightly better than chance.
For example:
A 50-50 prediction has a 50% chance of being correct.
Getting 8 consecutive predictions right (Paul's feat) has odds of roughly 1 in 256.
Unusual, but not impossible.
Scientists generally regard these successes as:
Random chance,
Selective reporting of successful predictions,
Human tendency to notice patterns.
|Animal
|Tournament
|Approx. Accuracy
|Paul the Octopus
|2010 World Cup
|8/8 (100%)
|Achilles the Cat
|2018 World Cup
|~60–70%
|Nelly the Elephant
|2014 World Cup
|Mixed
|Shaheen the Camel
|2014 World Cup
|Mixed
|Harry the Crocodile
|2010 World Cup
|Mixed
|Fiona the Hippo
|2018 World Cup
|Mixed
No animal predictor has ever matched the performance of Paul the Octopus, whose perfect 8-for-8 run during the 2010 World Cup turned him into a global phenomenon.
Every subsequent animal predictor has been measured against Paul's extraordinary record — and none has come close.