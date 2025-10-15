Watch: Goalkeeper’s outrageous goal that shocked netizens

A viral video shows goalkeeper scoring from midfield after assisting himself from goalpost
Dubai: We’ve witnessed some truly unbelievable goals over the years, but this one easily ranks among the most remarkable.
In a viral video making the rounds online, a goalkeeper pulls off an astonishing goal from midfield — sending the opposing keeper flying in the process. What makes the goal truly unique, though, is that he assisted himself using the goalpost.
The incident took place during a local football match in West Bengal, India. Frustrated with his team’s lacklustre performance, the goalkeeper decided to take matters into his own hands. He advanced the ball upfield, reached the midfield line, and then cleverly bounced it off his own goalpost — regaining possession off the rebound. Seizing the opportunity, he launched a powerful, stylish shot that flew past the opposition and straight into the net.
The crowd erupted. Fans cheered wildly from the stands, while stunned teammates rushed to celebrate what they had just witnessed.
The clip from West Bengal quickly racked up millions of views online, with comments pouring in like: “Not even possible in FIFA,” “Tactical genius on display,” and “Goal of the year — hands down!”
While debates continue about whether the goal meets the official rules, one thing’s clear: this moment has already earned its place as one of the most unforgettable highlights in football history.
