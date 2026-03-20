Viral clip shows Senegal keeping AFCON trophy in military base

Meme or reality? Viral video leaves fans confused across social media
In a dramatic twist to the ongoing AFCON controversy, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has reportedly taken a bold stand after CAF’s decision to strip his side of the 2025 title. According to unverified social media clip, the trophy has been moved to a secure military base for safekeeping, following the ruling on March 17 that overturned Senegal’s on pitch victory and awarded the title to Morocco.
The situation has quickly turned into a tense standoff. Viral video on social media appear to show Thiaw at a military facility, surrounded by armed soldiers while holding the trophy. The move is being seen as a clear message that Senegal are not ready to hand it back quietly. If it's true, thesee are unprecedented scenes in African football.
The controversy goes back to the AFCON final in Rabat earlier this year. In the final moments, Morocco were awarded a highly disputed penalty, which led to a strong reaction from the Senegal camp.
Thiaw ordered his players to walk off the pitch in protest, causing a delay of around 14 minutes. Although the team later returned and went on to win 1-0 after extra time, CAF’s disciplinary committee ruled that the walk off counted as a forfeit. The result was overturned and Morocco were awarded a 3-0 win.
Thiaw has since been fined 100,000 dollars and handed a suspension, with some reports suggesting it could even be extended further.
=There is still uncertainty around the viral footage, with some reports suggesting it may be from earlier celebrations rather than recent events. It is also not clear whether the individuals seen in the video are actually soldiers. At this stage, there is no official confirmation, and the authenticity of the clip cannot be verified. We are only sharing what is circulating online. However, the situation remains tense.
Senegal have officially confirmed they will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne. Until then, the trophy remains in Senegal, and this story is far from over.