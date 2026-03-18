Morocco crowned champions of Africa Cup of Nations 2025 after title stripped from Senegal

CAF appeal committee overturns final result following walk-off controversy
Dubai: Morocco have been awarded the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Committee ruled to strip Senegal of the trophy following a controversial final.
The match was recorded as 3–0 in favour of Morocco.
CAF said the decision was taken after reviewing events during the finals, played in Morocco on January 18, where Senegal were initially declared winners.
The match was marred by a late incident when the referee awarded a penalty to Morocco in the closing minutes.
Senegal players strongly protested the decision and briefly left the pitch, refusing to continue the match.
However, Senegal's Captain Sadio Mane urged his teammates to return, appealing for the game to be completed in a sporting manner.
Play eventually resumed, but Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the penalty after attempting a Panenka.
Senegal then scored a late winner through Pape Gueye in the 94th minute to secure victory on the pitch.
However, CAF’s Appeal Committee later ruled on the incident, awarding the title to Morocco, giving the Atlas Lions their second Africa Cup of Nations triumph after their first in 1976.