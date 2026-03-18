Why Senegal were stripped of AFCON title after two months, and can they appeal? It doesn’t feel right

Can Senegal challenge the decision?
After two months of Senegal winning AFCON and celebrating it in the streets with their people, there is now a shocking twist. CAF has decided to take the trophy away from Senegal and hand it to Morocco. Goodness me. Yes, you read that right.
The Confederation of African Football confirmed that the decision came after an appeal from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation following the dramatic final.
Senegal had originally won the match in extra time, but the game itself was overshadowed by controversy after the team briefly walked off the pitch during normal time in protest of a refereeing call.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who was present at the final, later described the incident as “unacceptable,” pointing to the disruption caused when Senegal’s players left the field, leading to a delay of more than 15 minutes.
The chaos unfolded late in the game. Morocco were awarded a penalty deep into second half stoppage time, just minutes after Senegal had a potential match winning goal ruled out. The decision sparked furious reactions from the Senegal bench.
Head coach Pape Thiaw urged his players to walk off in protest. Almost the entire team followed, with captain Sadio Mane the only player who remained on the pitch. The match was halted for around 16 minutes before Senegal returned and play resumed.
When action finally continued, Morocco’s Brahim Diaz stepped up but missed the penalty (It was a panenka effort). The game went in to extra time, Senegal struck decisively, with Pape Gueye scoring in the 94th minute to seal what seemed like a historic victory.
The situation in the stadium also spiralled during the delay, with clashes breaking out between Senegal and Morocco fans at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, adding to an already volatile night.
CAF’s appeals board reviewed the incident and ruled that Senegal had breached tournament regulations. In its official statement, the governing body said the team’s actions fell under Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON rules.
Article 82 states that any team leaving the pitch before the end of a match without the referee’s approval forfeits the game. Article 84 adds that such a team will be recorded as losing 3-0, unless the opponent was already leading by a bigger margin.
Based on that interpretation, Senegal’s victory was nullified and the title was awarded to Morocco.
CAF made it clear that all other appeals were dismissed, effectively closing the case within its own structure. However, Senegal still have the option of taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the independent body that handles global sporting disputes.
All of this leaves a bitter aftertaste. While the rulebook does provide grounds for punishment when a team walks off, the timing of the decision has drawn serious criticism.
It should be within the power of officials to act in real time and disqualify a team if such a breach occurs. Rewriting the result months later, after celebrations and history have already been made, feels deeply problematic.
Morocco, for their part, accepted Senegal’s return to the pitch, resumed play without objection, and took the penalty that could have changed everything. They missed it, conceded moments later, and lost the final on the field.
To then appeal and be awarded the trophy after the fact may be legally sound, but it does not sit right. For many, it feels less like justice and more like a hollow victory. It will negatively affect the reputation of the competetion and the federation.