Transfer rumours: Zlatan’s son joins Ajax, Man United eye Luis Enrique, Kante to Turkey, Guehi to City and more

FC Barcelona will hold talks with Marc Bernal after the Copa del Rey game against Racing Santander. The midfielder has a lot of loan offers, and Barça are not opposed to the idea of him getting minutes elsewhere. In all cases it would be a simple loan, without a buy option. It's not a lack of confidence, but a career plan to take care of his projection. Hansi Flick will have the last word on the matter (Source: Diario SPORT)