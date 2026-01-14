Transfer rumours: Zlatan’s son joins Ajax, Man United eye Luis Enrique, Kante to Turkey, Guehi to City and more

Zlatan's son is following Zlatan's path with a move to Ajax
Here are some of the latest transfer rumours from various sources.
Moves, talks and plans taking shape across Europe and beyond.
Manchester City are preparing to make an offer for Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi, before the end of the January transfer window, but are unlikely to meet Palace's asking price of above £35M. (Source: talksport)
Liverpool will not offload England defender Joe Gomez this month after Northern Ireland right-back Conor Bradley suffered a season-ending knee injury. Gomez had been linked with a move away to the likes of AC Milan, but that won't happen now after Bradley's unfortunate injury. (Source: Football Insider)
Manchester United have identified Luis Enrique as a potential long-term managerial target. Michael Carrick will remain in charge until the end of the season on a short six-month deal, with the club keeping their options open for a bigger appointment in the summer. United’s hierarchy want a proven winner, and Luis Enrique is admired for his work at PSG and Barcelona. The Spaniard will enter the final 12 months of his contract in June, with no renewal agreed so far. (Source: Man United News)
FC Barcelona will hold talks with Marc Bernal after the Copa del Rey game against Racing Santander. The midfielder has a lot of loan offers, and Barça are not opposed to the idea of him getting minutes elsewhere. In all cases it would be a simple loan, without a buy option. It's not a lack of confidence, but a career plan to take care of his projection. Hansi Flick will have the last word on the matter (Source: Diario SPORT)
Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are all expected to STAY at Manchester United this transfer window. Any outgoings at the club this month are UNLIKELY. (Source: Mark Ogden- ESPN )
Conor Gallagher has completed his Tottenham medical ahead of his move from Atletico Madrid. He's expected to sign a five-and-a-half year contract. (Source: Matt Law - Telegraph)
Ajax have signed Maximilian Ibrahimovic from AC Milan. The 19-year old is Zlatan's son and he joins one of his father's former clubs. Maximilian Ibrahimovic plays in a way that echoes his legendary father Zlatan, built on sharp technical ability, confident dribbling, smart positioning, and a natural eye for goal. But he is still a raw talent who looks to make his mark at Ajax after leaving AC Milan’s youth system.(Source: Ajax)
Fenerbahçe have reached an agreement with N'Golo Kanté on the terms of his contract. Kante has agreed to forgo his remaining wages at Al-Ittihad in order to join Fenerbahçe. Official approval from Al-Ittihad is needed for the signing to be completed. (Source: Yagız Sabuncuoglu- Sports Digitale- Turkey)
