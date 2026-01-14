GOLD/FOREX
"These clowns and their sources" – Jude Bellingham launches scathing attack on media over false Alonso rift claims

Jude Bellingham has unleashed a furious attack on journalists

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
The England midfielder took to his official JB5 app with one of the most scathing player statements in recent memory, calling out some of the reports in question and responding with some strong words about "damaging misinformation" from what he called "clowns" in the media.

Bellingham didn't hold back in his full statement:

"Until now I've let far too many of these slide, always hoping the truth will come to light in its own time. But honestly... What a load of sh*t. Truly feel sorry for the people that hang onto the every word of these clowns and their 'sources'. Do not believe everything you read, every now and then these lot need to be held accountable for spreading this kind of damaging misinformation for clicks and added controversy."

The controversy

Bellingham's outburst follows Xabi Alonso's dismissal after just eight months as Real Madrid manager. In the aftermath, reports emerged claiming key players including Bellingham had withdrawn support for the Spaniard, with speculation intensifying when the midfielder was slow to post a farewell message on social media.

While other players like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe did clash with Alonso during his tenure, Bellingham insists he's been unfairly dragged into a false narrative.

Players vs. press

The statement reflects growing player frustration with media coverage. By specifically targeting anonymous "sources" and the journalists who rely on them, Bellingham is challenging the credibility of modern football reporting and how stories are constructed around unnamed insiders.

His message is clear: he's watching, he's not afraid to push back, and journalists need to be held accountable for spreading what he views as clickbait fiction.

With Alvaro Arbeloa now in charge and Real Madrid trailing Barcelona by four points in La Liga, Bellingham has drawn his line in the sand. Whether this ends the speculation or fuels more controversy remains to be seen.

Real Madrid will face Albacete in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday in Arbeloa's first match as manager.

