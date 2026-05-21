The bizarre reason Unai Emery keeps winning Europa League titles

UEL or Unai Emery League? The uncanny ‘Villa’ streak behind his success
Unai Emery and “Villa” just feels inevitable at this point.
Aston Villa’s dominant 3-0 win over SC Freiburg in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League final in Istanbul not only ended the club’s 30 year wait for a major trophy, but also helped Emery extend one of football’s strangest and most unbelievable coincidences.
The Spanish manager has now won a record five Europa League titles and every single club he lifted the trophy with had “Villa” in its name.
First it was Sevilla, where he built his Europa League dynasty with three consecutive titles between 2014 and 2016. Then came Villarreal in 2021 after defeating Manchester United in that dramatic final. Now, Aston Villa have become the latest “Villa” club to win Europe’s second biggest competition under Emery.
The only Europa League final he has ever lost? Arsenal in 2019. A team without “Villa” in its name. Football fans online are already calling it one of the greatest trivia coincidences ever, while some have even started joking that UEL now stands for “Unai Emery League.”
Aston Villa were simply too good for Freiburg in Istanbul. Youri Tielemans opened the scoring in the 41st minute before Emiliano Buendía doubled the lead in first half stoppage time. Morgan Rogers then sealed the win after the break as Villa cruised to a famous European triumph.
But perhaps the most impressive part of the story is how quickly Emery transformed the club.
When he arrived in November 2022, Villa were sitting 14th in the Premier League and only three points above the relegation zone. In less than four years, he turned them into Europa League champions and one of the most respected teams in Europe again.
His rise with Villa has been almost ridiculous year after year.
In 2022/23, he rescued the club from a relegation battle and guided them to seventh place and European qualification. A season later, Villa Park became a fortress as they secured a top four Premier League finish and returned to the Champions League for the first time in 41 years.
Then came the next leap. Villa established themselves among Europe’s elite, reached the Champions League quarter finals, and now have a Europa League trophy to show for Emery’s incredible rebuild.
From relegation fears to European champions in under four years, what Unai Emery has done at Aston Villa genuinely feels like one of the greatest managerial transformations in modern football.
Honestly, it still feels like Unai Emery does not get the recognition he truly deserves for the kind of work he has consistently done throughout his managerial career. Incredible stuff.