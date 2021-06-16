Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semis
Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semis. Image Credit: AFP
Madrid: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is to quit the club, the La Liga giants announced Wednesday.

Real said there would be an “act of tribute and farewell” to Ramos on Thursday in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.