Madrid: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is to quit the club, the La Liga giants announced Wednesday.
Real said there would be an “act of tribute and farewell” to Ramos on Thursday in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.
Club announces tribute to exiting captain on Thursday
