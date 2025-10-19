Ronaldo’s thunderbolt, Felix’s hat trick, and CR7 teaching IShowSpeed the Viking Clap

CR7 scores a stunning goal and celebrates with IShowSpeed after Al Nassr’s 5-1 victory
Al Nassr maintained their flawless start to their new Saudi Pro League season with a resounding 5-1 win over Al Fateh at Al Awwal Park last night. Joao Felix netted a hat trick whileCristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal in the 60th minute from outside the box after missing a penalty. Kingsley Coman added another goal for Al Nassr in the 75th minute, while Sofiane Bendebka scored the lone goal for Al Fateh in the 54th.
Al Nassr now lead the Saudi Pro League table by four points, securing 15 points from a perfect five wins in five matches.
Joao Felix was the standout performer of the night. He opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a brilliant strike from distance that set the tone for Al Nassr’s dominance. After Al Fateh briefly equalized through Bendebka, Felix struck twice more to complete a superb hat trick, continuing his dream start to life at the club. He has two hatricks in five Saudi Pro League games.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a moment that summed up his career with resilience and passion. After missing a penalty earlier in the second half, the Portuguese superstar responded within minutes. Picking up the ball outside the box, he unleashed a thunderbolt that flew into the top corner. What a strike that was.
The stadium erupted as Ronaldo removed his shirt in celebration, flexing and roaring toward the crowd in pure emotion. It was a classic CR7 moment filled with relief, fire, and greatness. The goal marked his 949th career strike, proving once again that age has not dimmed his brilliance.
After the final whistle, the energy at Al Awwal Park reached another level. As fans joined in the famous Viking Clap, Ronaldo celebrated alongside IShowSpeed, the American streamer whose love for CR7 has made him an internet sensation.
Speed, overwhelmed with emotion, joined the team’s drumming rhythm. Cameras captured a touching moment when Ronaldo playfully showed him how to use the drum properly to perform the viking clap, guiding his biggest fan through a moment he will never forget.
It was a scene filled with passion, pride, and humanity, a legend sharing a heartfelt moment with one of his most devoted admirers. For IShowSpeed, it was a dream come true moment. For Ronaldo, it was another reminder of how deeply his story continues to inspire fans across the world.
Al Nassr march on with confidence and flair, but on this night, it was the emotion, the energy, and the bond between superstar and superfan that truly stole the spotlight.
