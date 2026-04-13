Puskas goal of the year? Moroccan defender may have scored the best rabona ever

El Jabli’s stunning 80th‑minute rabona winner stuns Wydad Casablanca
Have we already seen the Puskas goal of the year?
A defender has scored an absolute worldy of a Rabona.
It is a bold question this early, but what unfolded in Morocco might just justify it. We have seen rabona goals before. Erik Lamela stunned fans in the North London derby with one for Spurs and even did it again in the Europa League from outside the box. Mario Balotelli once produced a classy step over and rabona finish that still gets replayed. But this one feels different.
Driss El Jabli (also known as El Jabali) has delivered something truly special.
The 28 year old centre back, playing for Maghreb Fez, scored a stunning rabona to seal a 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca. It came in the 80th minute, at a time when the match needed a moment of magic, and that is exactly what he produced.
After receiving a pass from Adam Brika near the edge of the box, El Jabli set himself up and went for the unexpected. Instead of a conventional strike, he wrapped his leg around and unleashed a powerful rabona that curled into the far top corner.
It was not just about technique. The power he generated from that position made it even more unbelievable. Rabonas are usually about flair, but this had pace, precision and purpose.
That strike turned out to be the difference as Maghreb Fez secured a 1-0 win and climbed to the top of the Botola Pro standings with 31 points, just ahead of AS FAR. But beyond the result, this goal has taken El Jabli into the global spotlight.
He returned to his hometown club in 2023, and now his name is being talked about far beyond Morocco. The clip is already doing the rounds and is set to be watched by millions.
There is still a long way to go this year, but this goal has everything. Technique, timing, importance and surprise. A defender scoring like this only adds to the story.
Morocco has shown in recent years that it can produce world class talent and moments. After their historic World Cup run, they have already proven they can shock the world.
And if this is anything to go by, there could be more magic to come.