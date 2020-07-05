Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Image Credit: Reuters

Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City boss, is confident the club will overturn their upcoming two-year ban from European competitions. City have appealed to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) against Uefa’s ban for an alleged breach of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016 and a decision is expected to be announced on July 13.

“We are ready. I have a lot of confidence and trust with the people that we will be allowed to play the Champions League, because we want to be on the field during these years,” Guardiola said City’s Sunday match against Southampton.

“On July 13 we will know the resolution, hopefully, for the club — all the workers, players and everyone here, staff — to try to continue growing up as a club in the next years.”

The ban, if upheld, would mean that while City can go through with their remaining Champions League matches this year, they won’t be able to participate in the lucrative continental tournament in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

City are in good form at the moment with their latest result seeing them thrash champions Liverpool 4-0. Liverpool, who were playing for the first time after confirming their first top-flight title in 30 years, and were given a guard of honour by the City players before the start of Thursday night’s game at the Etihad.