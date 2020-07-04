Marcus Rashford for Manchester United Image Credit: Reuters

So we leave it there. Manchester United continue their run with a hefty 5-2 win over Bournemouth but Leiceister win 3-0 over Palace keeps the Foxes in charges of third place. Vardy keeping Solskjaer at bay!!

Games petering out now. Looking good for United and Leicester. Bournemoth should be worried..

Leicester 2 Palace 0

Jamie bags his 100th Premier League goal with a vital one to keep the Foxes on course for third place. Tidy finish...

Leicester are still looking good with their 1-0 advantage over Crystal Palace. As it stands: United three points behind Leicester. Chelsea fifth with a game in hand.

So United go fourth unless they get mugged! Chelsea must come up with a response against Watford later this evening!

GOAL: Manchester United 5 Bournemouth 2

Gloss, gloss and the skirting boards for free: Bruno Fernandes bends it like Beckham. Punishing stuff now. This Man U team are looking like Champions League material once again!

GOAL: Manchester United 4 Bournemouth 2

Blink-and-you-miss-it now as United restore there advantage. Young upstart Mason Greenwood does it again as he shatters any dreams of a Bournemouth comeback.

GOAL: Manchester United 3 Bournemouth 2

Oh, those fraities come back every time when you think United have won a game.. A legnthy look by VAR boffins, and the penalty stands. Joshua King converts.

SECOND HALF: Manchester United 3 Bournemouth 1

David De Gea earns his salt with a quick double save to help United's cause and his own confidence.

HALF-TIME: Manchester United 3 Bournemouth 1

So United got angry! Poor Bournemoth could be on the wrong end of a whipping here! Anthony Martialcurls into the top corner. Breathing time. Leicester held 0-0 by Palace so far...

GOAL! Manchester United 3 Bournemouth 1

This could get messy after all! with the last kick of the ball, United put Bournemouth in the mess right enough. Lovely finish from the left from Anthony Martial.

GOAL! Manchester United 2 Bournemouth 1

What a turnaround as United restore order between top teams and bottom! Handball in the box and Marcus Rashford tucks away the penalty. Now Bournemuth are worried. As are Chelsea and Leicester (still 0-0 v Palace)

GOAL! Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1

Absolute belter from Mason Greenwood! A keeper for United (unlike De Gea) as he takes a touch and bangs home a lovely low screamer.

Oof! Almost 2-0 to Bournemouth as they survive a Marcus Rashford's free kick, which is blocked by Aaron Ramsdale, before they tear upfield and Junior Stanislas fires just wide.

Leicester 0 Crystal Palace 0

James Justin cracks the crossbar as both games liven up here!

GOAL: Manchester United 0 Bournemouth 1

Oh dear, oh dear. Dreadful defending as the away side take the lead. Junior Stanislas leaves the defence and worse-by-the-game keeper David De Gea red faced as he is allowed to dance inside and curl home at the near post. Silly goal to lose.

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Fairly quiet at the King Power as Kelechi Iheanacho has had the only chance but heads wide for the hosts.

Manchester United v Bournemouth

As expected, Manchester United have Bournemouth under the cosh. Bruno Fernandes is the hot property at Old Trafford and he nearly opens the scoring as the home side ramp up the pressure.

We are off in both games as United take on Bournemouth and Leicester face Palace.

After an indifferent season, others' slip-ups could have Manchester United finishing third (THIRD?!) in the table - a mad thought if you consider that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fighting for his job mid-season. Bournemouth need three points to get out of the relegation zone.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba start for United as they look to capitalise on their recent upturn in form. Should they fire, this could be messy for Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER UNITED v BOURNEMOUTH

Match of huge implications for both teams as Leicester and Chelsea have both slipped up, meaning the momentum for the top four (top three?) is with United despite them being behind their rivals. United are fifth on 52 points, two behind Chelsea and three behind third-placed Leicester. Could be teed up for a big finish for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's boys?

No rest for the wicked... Two big games coming up as Machester United chase down a top-four spot, and take on relagation-haunted Bournemouth. Leicester face Crystal Palace as the Foxes aim to cling on to third spot.

Brighton manager Graham Potter speaks to BT Sports: "The result is the most important thing and we are absolutely delighted, a big three points. We have five more games to go and are still fighting for the points. We have to understand we're in a strange situation. Thirty-six points is a decent total but we need more."

COOL PLAY FROM CHRIS MARTIN

Massive dramarama in the Championship game as Nottingham, cruising to a lovely win over seventh-place Derby, are all smiles as Derby's Martyn Waghorn scythes down Ryan Yates and gets a red card... But Derby gather themselves. Joe Worrall gives away a free-kick. Wayne Rooney delivers and Chris Martin delivers the ugliest of goals to snatch a draw.

FULL-TIME: Norwich 0 Brighton 1

So, sorry Norwich lose again. Brighton take three points to pretty much secure Premier League football next season, but Norwich, bottom and cut adrift, look doomed...

Injury time at Carrow Road. Norwich are looking like a League One team today, so they better sort themselves out for a tough time in the Championship.

Let's not forget we also have the small matter of Leicester v Palace: The third-placed team looking to make amends for that loss to Everton a few days ago.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Vardy. Subs: Morgan, Gray, Ward, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Praet, Fuchs, Bennett.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Sakho, van Aanholt, Ayew, McArthur, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Zaha, Benteke. Subs: Dann, Meyer, Kouyate, Townsend, Hennessey, McCarthy, Woods, Mitchell, Pierrick.

Bournemouth make three changes to the team thumped 3-1 by Newcastle. More on their relegation troubles shortly...

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Smith, Ake, Kelly, Rico, Brooks, Lewis Cook, Lerma, Stanislas, King, Solanke. Subs: Boruc, Gosling, Surman, Danjuma, Stacey, Harry Wilson, Billing,

Manchester United sending out the same team that thumped Brighton. They face Bournemouth at 6pm.

Man Utd XI: Man Utd: de Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Bailly, Mata, Andreas Pereira, Fred, James, Romero, Ighalo, McTominay, Williams.

So, Brighton moving six points away from the relegation zone as it stands with 10 minutes to go. Norwich six adrift with all their relegation rivals still to play.

Brighton look contented to take a 1-0 victory as goalscorer Trossard comes off as well as playmaker Mooy. As it stands, Norwich will not be levelling any time soon.

To be honest, I expected more urgency today from Norwich, but they clear their lines once again and just stroll out of defence (all nine of them) as if they didn't have a worry in the world. Again. poor leadership on the field.

Good chance from the edge of the area for Norwich comes to nothing once again as the dead-ball is wasted with a poor delivery into the area.

A pensive Daniel Farke rolls the dice as he brings on proven goalscorers Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell. A bit late to throw on your two top scorers Danny?

20 mins to go for Norwich to rescue something. It is hard to see them mounting a comeback from here as the oomph seems to have deserted the Canaries.

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey is another unheralded player who looks like he could do a turn for one of the big boys. He dances into the area and almost gets a shot away before tumbling to the ground. The 19-year-old Englishman is certainly confident with the ball at his feet.

Better from Norwich as Onel Hernandez and Jamal Lewis both go close. Still no end result however and the home side's frustrations go on.

Still to come we have Leicester City v Palace and Manchester United v Bournemouth, with Arsenal, Wolves and Chelsea all in action later this evening.

Leicester v Crystal Palace, 6pm

Man Utd v Bournemouth, 6pm

Wolves v Arsenal, 8.30pm

Chelsea v Watford, 11pm

Norwich City's Jamal Lewis loses control against Brighton Image Credit: Reuters

It can be painful to watch sometimes as Norwich are just spoon-feeding possession to Brighton. They look like a team shorn of answers and leaders on the pitch right now.

Straight away we are already looking at a rearguard Norwich as Brighton almost make it 2-0 as that man Mooy fires in another dangerous ball, which pings off a defender and goes just wide.

SECOND HALF: Norwich 0 Brighton 1

Away we go again. What have Norwich got left to offer as the sun looks like setting on their short-lived time in the Premier League? They will need a bucketload of favourable decisions in my book as they have been outclassed by Brighton so far.

In the Championship, Forest lead 1-0 over Derby at the break. Nottingham could have one eye on automatic promotion as a win would put them only four behind sliding West Brom. Derby linger outside the play-off spots as it stands.

HALF-TIME: Norwich 0 Brighton 1

Norwich survive with only the one goal conceded. Daniel Farke better have his half-time sabre ready to rattle as this team will need a major rocket to get back in the game. Brighton looking good for three major points towards their survival.

Norwich are struggling to string two passes together now. This is a different team who were so close to knocking Manchester United out of the FA Cup a week ago. It makes you wonder how a team can flit between sublime and mediocre so quickly...

04:14PM



Aaron Mooy is pulling the strings for Brighton and even if they stay up - which is looking more and more likely - you would expect a few bigger teaks to come knocking for his services. He's a handy lad.

04:11PM



Relentless from Brighton now. A better team would have had another two by now (no offence to birthday boy Uncle Martin) as Norwich are on the ropes. A sclaffed shot means Norwich escape another wave of blue and white attack. Still 1-0 Seagulls.

04:07PM



Brighton's Leandro Trossard scores their first goal, Image Credit: Reuters

Norwich are reeling now. There's the lack of home support to lift you after a sore goal. Brighton looking for the killer second before the break. If they lose another it would be hard to see them getting back into the match. That win over Manchester City must seem like a long time ago now for Canaries fans.

04:01PM



GOAL: Norwich 0 Brighton 1

As has happened for the Canaries so many times this season, they cannot convert their chances and it hurts them. Brighton have the hammer and nail in their hands to all but condemn Norwich to Championship life next season as they take the lead.

Aaron Mooy initiates a quick break and he finds Leandro Trossard with a lovely ball, and the Belgian makes no mistake. Big smiles on the Brighton players as they take a step towards Premier League survival

Norwich are seeing most of the possession but cannot make it count so far. Up the other end, Brighton holler for a penalty as Leandro Trossard tumbles in the area. Referee Stuart Attwell having none of it. And neither is Mr. VAR.

03:53PM



Bad news for Rooney fans as it is an early goal for Nottingham Forest against Derby in their Championship tussle.

Norwich growing into the game now, having settled their nerves. No home fans for comfort (or abuse depending on how badly your team is doing) remember. The behind-closed-doors arguement has been given for a number of teams failing to perform well at home. Read Ben East's insight into the dreaded drop here.

03:39PM



Norwich 0 Brighton 0

We are up and running now, Norwich under the cosh right away as Brighton look to make life a little easier with a vital win. Norwich will be doing it the hard way with their two top scorers Pukki and Cantwell on the bench

Wayne Rooney warms up for Derby Image Credit: AP

A biggie in the English Championship about to kick off too as fourth plays seventh in the battle for the money-spinning play-off positions and a chance of promotion to the Prem. Nottingahm travel to take on Wayne Rooney's Derby in that one. Will keep you updated.

So Norwich up against Briton first, before Bouremouth take on a much-improved Manchester United. Leicester would like to firm up their grip on third place when they take on Palace, and a European six-pointer later as Arsenal battle Wolves. Chelsea will be up against Watford in the late game.

Bournemouth are also in action today, and a win coupled with a loss for BRighton will create a drop-zone-of-death logjam.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, McLean, Emi, Duda, Hernandez, Drmic. Substitutes: Rupp, Vrancic, Cantwell, Stiepermann, Trybull, Pukki, McGovern, Idah, Martin.

Brighton XI: Ryan, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Propper, Bissouma, Mooy, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly. Substitutes: Duffy, Stephens, Mac Allister, Gross, Murray, March, Montoya, Button, Bernardo.

Afternoon! After a Friday evening off from the hectic end-of-season drama across Europe, we are back at it with a bang today. And it is all eyes on the bottom of the English Premier League as bottom side Norwich continue to fight tooth and nail to hold on to their top-flight status. They host Brighton today, and three points are a must for the home side.

The visitors are by no means out of the woods either as they sit just outside the drop zone in 16th, six points ahead of Aston Villa and Bournemouth, who are in the relegation spots, another six points ahead of above poor old Norwich.