Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring against Liverpool Image Credit: AP

Manchester: The thought struck Jurgen Klopp last Monday night: a couple of days before his Liverpool team played Crystal Palace, three before thousands would descend on Liverpool’s streets to celebrate the league championship, sending the smoke from firecrackers and flares billowing into the sky.

That night, Manchester City were hosting Burnley. It turned, fairly quickly, into one of those City performances: quick and beautiful and coldly ruthless. City scored three, four, five. Burnley seemed punch-drunk, unable to comprehend what was happening, just happy to survive.

And that was when it occurred to Klopp. His Liverpool team had left this City side for dust this season, establishing an insurmountable lead at the top of the Premier League. “How is it possible,” Klopp asked himself, “that anybody is 20 points ahead of this team?” It was, he thought, so unlikely as to be unthinkable.

Liverpool have been unstoppable all season

Much of the explanation, of course, has to do with Liverpool: the relentlessness that Klopp has inculcated in his team, the group of players he calls his “mentality monsters”, the iron will and inner fire that burnt off the rest of the Premier League by the turn of the year and, last week, brought the club their first domestic championship in three decades.

Liverpool’s excellence is the explicable part of what even Klopp finds inexplicable. As he has said, it is proof that he and his staff have done “at least a couple of things right”. Liverpool have won the title entirely through their own merit.

But they have done so with such ease — with more games to spare than every single one of their predecessors — because of the shortcomings of the City team they deposed, the opposing pole in the rivalry that, it seems likely, will define the early 2020s in English football.

Manchester City boast the best player, Kevin De Bruyne, and the best squad in the Premier League. In Pep Guardiola, they employ the most coveted manager in the world. In 2018 and 2019, they claimed back-to-back championships playing in a style filled with precision and panache. They broke records for points claimed and goals scored and games won. They completed a clean sweep of domestic trophies. They were hailed, with good reason, as one of the greatest teams England had ever seen.

Manchester City tore Liverpool apart at the Etihad Image Credit: AP

They are a team that, this season, not only remained good enough to produce a performance that took Klopp’s breath away three days before Liverpool were crowned champion, they are a team that, on Thursday night, inflicted Liverpool’s heaviest defeat in nearly three years.

That, at first glance, felt like an answer, of sorts: A statement of intent from the deposed champion, a warning shot ahead of a resumption of hostilities next season. But the more City threatened to run riot, the more it felt like a question. How can a team this good, one capable of making Liverpool seem ordinary, be so far behind?

Injuries, of course, have played their part. Losing Aymeric Laporte, in particular, and the departing Leroy Sane for a considerable proportion of the campaign was a blow. So, too, has poor planning: The decision to allow Vincent Kompany to leave at the end of last season and not replace him left City vulnerable in central defence.

But this is one of the most ambitious projects football has ever seen. It has been put together precisely to meet Guardiola’s specifications, and with forensic attention to detail and cooperation from their Abu Dhabi owners. That it should be so delicate that a couple of injuries, or one positional shortcoming in one of the most expensive squads ever assembled, should derail it to this extent is unsatisfactory.

Manchester City have arguably the best player in Europe right now - Kevin De Bruyne Image Credit: AP

City have, after all, not fallen narrowly short. They have lost eight games this season: Defeat at Norwich City, newly promoted and now rock bottom, was the most eye-catching, but far more significant is their record against the league’s upper echelons. City lost both at home and away to Manchester United and to Wolves. They lost at Tottenham, they lost at Liverpool, and they surrendered their title by losing at Chelsea.

Beating Liverpool on Thursday, of course, improves that record, adds a little gloss. But this was a slightly curious game in a slightly curious circumstance: Liverpool, their intensity missing and belief strangely fragile, simultaneously played dreadfully and created enough chances to score three goals.

City offered their guests a guard of honour at the start of the game and then promptly tore them to shreds, winning 4-0 and having plenty of reason to believe they might have had twice that. It was a game held in an isolated state, one where the outcome had little material impact on anything — other than puncturing Liverpool’s reverie, a psychological blow that is not worthless — and where neither team were playing with any real pressure. It felt a little like an exhibition, a free hit, not quite an exception, but perhaps not evidence of a rule.

Pep Guardiola has a rebuilding job to do

The test, now, is how Guardiola resolves the issues that have beleaguered this campaign. He will look to recruit, of course, to fill the holes in his squad: across the defensive line, certainly; a replacement for Fernandinho in midfield; and another attacking option now that Sane is off to Bayern Munich.