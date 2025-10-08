Marotta spills the secret behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s water-bottle obsession at Juventus

Ronaldo's water-bottle ritual: A glimpse into his quest for perfection
Giuseppe "Beppe" Marotta, the current CEO of Inter Milan and former Juventus general manager, offers a fascinating perspective on Cristiano Ronaldo. While acknowledging Ronaldo's exceptional talent, Marotta has also shed light on the meticulousness that defines the player and the financial implications of his arrival at Juventus in 2018.
Marotta recently shared a striking story from their time together at Juventus. He recalled how Ronaldo would carefully inspect the contents of water bottles during training camps, even discussing their composition with the club’s medical staff. To Marotta, this intense focus on every detail symbolises Ronaldo’s relentless drive for excellence. He believes that this unwavering commitment is what allows Ronaldo to keep performing at the highest level despite his age.
Despite admiring Ronaldo's qualities as a player, Marotta has previously expressed reservations about the substantial financial investment required to bring Ronaldo to Juventus. The transfer fee and subsequent high wages placed a significant burden on the club's finances.
Marotta's departure from Juventus in 2018, shortly after Ronaldo's arrival, was linked to this shift in the club's strategic direction. While not solely due to the Ronaldo deal, Marotta indicated that the "operation was demanding from an economic point of view," and he felt it was time for a change in approach at Juventus. Since joining Inter Milan as CEO in December 2018, Marotta has brought success to the club, winning multiple trohies including Serie A titles and reaching the Champions League and Europa League finals.
Ronaldo's tenure at Juventus was a period of both on-field goals and off-field financial challenges. While he delivered goals and domestic trophies, the club's performance in the Champions League, the competition he was signed to win, remained elusive. The substantial financial outlay for Ronaldo also impacted Juventus's ability to invest in other areas of the squad.
Marotta's perspective highlights the complexities of managing a top football club, where the pursuit of on-field glory must be balanced with sound financial management and long-term strategic planning
