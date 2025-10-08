Marotta's departure from Juventus in 2018, shortly after Ronaldo's arrival, was linked to this shift in the club's strategic direction. While not solely due to the Ronaldo deal, Marotta indicated that the "operation was demanding from an economic point of view," and he felt it was time for a change in approach at Juventus. Since joining Inter Milan as CEO in December 2018, Marotta has brought success to the club, winning multiple trohies including Serie A titles and reaching the Champions League and Europa League finals.