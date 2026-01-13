Manchester United appoint Michael Carrick as caretaker manager until season’s end

Carrick previously took charge of United in a caretaker role in late 2021
Dubai: Manchester United have appointed former midfielder Michael Carrick as caretaker manager until the end of the season, according to British media reports.
Contractual details are currently being finalised by legal representatives on both sides, with Carrick expected to complete the paperwork later on Tuesday afternoon.
Carrick has arrived at the club’s Carrington training ground, where he is set to meet with director of football Jason Wilcox.
Carrick previously took charge of United in a caretaker role for three matches after Solskjaer was sacked as manager in late 2021, having previously worked under both Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho in United’s first-team coaching staff.
More to follow ...
