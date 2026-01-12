GOLD/FOREX
Football
Football

Michael Carrick is frontrunner for interim Man United job: Reports

Talks between the 44-year-old and the club's hierarchy had progressed well

AFP
Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick

London: Michael Carrick is in pole position to be named as Manchester United's interim manager until the end of the season, according to media reports on Monday.

The BBC and Sky Sports said talks between the 44-year-old and the club's hierarchy had progressed well, with United keen to make an appointment before players returned to training on Wednesday.

Carrick previously had an unbeaten three-game stint as caretaker boss at Old Trafford in 2021.

The former midfielder, who won 12 major trophies in his 12-year playing career at United, was appointed manager of Middlesbrough in October 2022.

Carrick guided Middlesbrough to the Championship play-offs in his first season in charge but was dismissed in June after finishing 10th in the second tier.

United have also been in discussions with former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about a return to the club.

The Red Devils dismissed Ruben Amorim last week after a dismal 14-month stint under the Portuguese coach.

Caretaker boss Darren Fletcher has overseen a 2-2 draw against lowly Burnley in the Premier League and a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup.

United's exit from both domestic cup competitions at the first hurdle, plus a lack of European football, means they will play only 40 matches this season -- their lowest number since the 1914/1915 campaign.

The 20-time English champions are seventh in the Premier League, but just three points outside the top four and one point behind fifth-placed Brentford.

A top-four finish would guarantee a return to the lucrative Champions League and top five is likely to be enough thanks to the strong performance of English sides in European competition so far this season.

United host local rivals Manchester City on Saturday in what could be Carrick's first game in charge.

