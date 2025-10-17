Ex-England star Shelvey unfazed by viral penalty miss
Former England international Jonjo Shelvey says he is unfazed after footage of his missed penalty for Arabian Falcons went viral, insisting his move to the United Arab Emirates was driven by family and lifestyle rather than money.
The 32-year-old midfielder, who captains the UAE Second Division League side, sent his spot-kick wide in a recent match against Al Fath, The clip has since garnered more than a million views online.
Shelvey told BBC Sport that only around 75 spectators were in attendance at Jebel Ali Shooting Club when the miss occurred. It is a stark contrast to the packed stands he once experienced at Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Swansea City.
“It doesn’t bother me,” Shelvey said. “People say, ‘he’s gone there for money.’ What money? The average wage here is about £2,000 a month. My brother earns more working in a London hotel. I didn’t come here for that.”
Following an injury setback and an unsuccessful trial with Hull City, Shelvey said he was “doing nothing for two months” before Arabian Falcons coach Harry Agombar - a childhood friend - invited him to Dubai.
“I’ve had my time,” Shelvey said. “Now I just want to enjoy playing football and spend time with my family. I don’t want my kids growing up in England anymore. You can’t wear a watch or take your phone out in London without worrying.”
While police figures show theft and robbery have declined in the UK capital this year, Shelvey said he no longer feels comfortable in the environment. “I just feel the UK isn’t what it was 10 to 15 years ago,” he added.
Despite leaving the UK, Shelvey says he still holds a deep affection for the North East, calling Newcastle “the only place in England I’d want to live.”
“Until you go there, you don’t understand what it does to you,” he said. “The fans, the atmosphere, you find love there. I was honoured to play for Newcastle and wear the captain’s armband.”
Shelvey, who spent seven years with the Magpies, reflected fondly on his role in helping the club bounce back to the Premier League and on key moments under current manager Eddie Howe. “If I got a bad injury now, I’d probably call it a day,” he admitted. “But while I feel strong and fit, I’ll keep going.”
Now based in Dubai, Shelvey combines morning training with evening coaching sessions as he works toward his Uefa A Licence. He hopes to earn coaching opportunities “on merit” rather than through connections.
The former Premier League star is joined at Arabian Falcons by ex-Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison and believes “a few players here could easily play in League One or League Two” back in England.
As for his viral miss? Shelvey remains unbothered. “It’s football,” he said. “You take the highs with the lows — and I’m just enjoying the game again.”
