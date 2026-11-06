Getafe 0-1 Brighton: Yalcouye header settles tight EUFA Conference League tie

Brighton climbs to seven points after tense battle at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
Malick Yalcouye’s second-half header gave Brighton a 1-0 win at Getafe, ending a frustrating run in which the Seagulls had struggled to break down compact defenses.
Brighton dominated possession and played patiently, having failed to break down Czech side Jablonec in their previous match.
Before kickoff Getafe were 31st with one point and Brighton 12th with four.
Defender Pascal Struijk did not travel to Spain.
The first half was scoreless.
Georginio Rutter sent Jaouen Hadjam through on goal, but the Algerian hit the post one-on-one against David Soria, and Sebastián Boselli cleared Yalcouyé’s follow-up off the line.
The breakthrough came in the 64th minute, when Costinha headed a pass to Yalcouyé, who headed home into the top right corner from the center of the box. Brighton then managed the game as it grew physical.
Brighton move to seven points, while Getafe stay on one.
Match details: UEFA Conference League, league phase, Matchday 3. Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Kickoff was 21:00 local (20:00 UTC).
First-half chance: Hadjam’s one-on-one was denied by the post, and Boselli cleared Yalcouyé’s follow-up off the line.
Winner: Yalcouyé’s 64th-minute header from Costinha’s pass.
Discipline: Brighton’s Costinha and Hadjam were both booked, the latter for simulation.
1': Getafe’s Orel Mangala fouls Pascal Groß, and Brighton win an early free kick.
Early first half: Rutter releases Hadjam, whose shot hits the post, and Boselli clears the rebound.
33': Costinha is booked for a foul.
45': Half-time, 0-0.
46': Luka Vuskovic replaces Lewis Dunk for Brighton.
58': Hadjam is booked for simulation.
64': Goal. Yalcouyé heads in Costinha’s pass, 0-1.
70'–71': Brighton change Groß for Diego Gómez and Hadjam for Maxim De Cuyper. Getafe bring on Enes Ünal.
73': Getafe’s Francho Serrano comes on, among further late changes, including Borja Mayoral.
90': Full time, Getafe 0-1 Brighton.