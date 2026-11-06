GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Getafe 0-1 Brighton: Yalcouye header settles tight EUFA Conference League tie

Brighton climbs to seven points after tense battle at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Brighton and Hove Albion's Malick Yalcouye (centre) celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's first and only goal of the game during the football match between Getafe and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Spain on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Malick Yalcouye (centre) celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's first and only goal of the game during the football match between Getafe and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Spain on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.
X

Malick Yalcouye’s second-half header gave Brighton a 1-0 win at Getafe, ending a frustrating run in which the Seagulls had struggled to break down compact defenses.

Brighton dominated possession and played patiently, having failed to break down Czech side Jablonec in their previous match.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

Before kickoff Getafe were 31st with one point and Brighton 12th with four.

Defender Pascal Struijk did not travel to Spain.

The first half was scoreless.

Georginio Rutter sent Jaouen Hadjam through on goal, but the Algerian hit the post one-on-one against David Soria, and Sebastián Boselli cleared Yalcouyé’s follow-up off the line.

The breakthrough came in the 64th minute, when Costinha headed a pass to Yalcouyé, who headed home into the top right corner from the center of the box. Brighton then managed the game as it grew physical.

Brighton move to seven points, while Getafe stay on one.

Match details: UEFA Conference League, league phase, Matchday 3. Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, Getafe, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Kickoff was 21:00 local (20:00 UTC).

Highlights

  • First-half chance: Hadjam’s one-on-one was denied by the post, and Boselli cleared Yalcouyé’s follow-up off the line.

  • Winner: Yalcouyé’s 64th-minute header from Costinha’s pass.

  • Discipline: Brighton’s Costinha and Hadjam were both booked, the latter for simulation.

Play-by-play

  • 1': Getafe’s Orel Mangala fouls Pascal Groß, and Brighton win an early free kick.

  • Early first half: Rutter releases Hadjam, whose shot hits the post, and Boselli clears the rebound.

  • 33': Costinha is booked for a foul.

  • 45': Half-time, 0-0.

  • 46': Luka Vuskovic replaces Lewis Dunk for Brighton.

  • 58': Hadjam is booked for simulation.

  • 64': Goal. Yalcouyé heads in Costinha’s pass, 0-1.

  • 70'–71': Brighton change Groß for Diego Gómez and Hadjam for Maxim De Cuyper. Getafe bring on Enes Ünal.

  • 73': Getafe’s Francho Serrano comes on, among further late changes, including Borja Mayoral.

  • 90': Full time, Getafe 0-1 Brighton.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

It was another action packed weekend in the Premier League

The best stats from the ninth matchday in the EPL

1m read
Liverpool's Dutch midfielder #38 Ryan Gravenberch controls the ball whilst under pressure from Chelsea's English striker #18 Danny Welbeck during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 28, 2026.

Liverpool beat Chelsea in League Cup shoot-out

3m read
Manchester City's Italian manager Enzo Maresca hugs Manchester City's Argentinian goalkeeper #28 Geronimo Rulli following the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, north-west England on October 28, 2026.

Man City edge Brighton on penalties in shoot-out drama

2m read
Winners and Losers

Winners and losers from the weekend in sport

4m read